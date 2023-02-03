AS the NSW Seniors Festival begins, we're celebrating the programming at 2MCE that is produced for seniors in our community.
Senior Citizens' Update, presented by Maree Curtis, is a news and information program that covers a range of services available to seniors in the Central West.
As a senior citizen herself, Maree is a passionate community advocate and interviews guests about a diverse range of topics including health, volunteering, finance, arts, transport, and seniors organisations.
You can hear Senior Citizens' Update fortnightly on 2MCE at 10:45am on Friday morning.
The Seymour Hour is another specialist program for seniors, presented by a rotating team of presenters that includes Laurence Wardman, Donald Alexander, Susan Morris and Alan Taylor.
It is co-produced with the Bathurst Seymour Centre, an organisation that provides a range of services designed to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life of older people, people with dementia, and people with disabilities.
Together, with guests from the centre, they highlight community news and events, celebrate birthdays, and play song requests.
Tune in each Wednesday at 11am.
2MCE also has a range of music programming that is also of interest to seniors in our community.
This includes easy listening and nostalgic music programming such as Morning Music, Retro Top 40, Saturday Night Jukebox, and Here It Comes Again.
Tune in on 92.3 FM in Bathurst or 94.7 FM in Orange. You can also stream at 2mce.org, on your smart speaker, or via the Community Radio Plus app.
Many volunteers at 2MCE are retirees who enjoy giving back to their community through radio broadcasting and production.
They contribute in a range of roles, both on air and behind the scenes.
If you are interested in getting involved in community radio, contact the station on (02) 6338 4790 or email 2mce@csu.edu.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.