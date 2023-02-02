Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Brad Schumacher thrilled at the response for the Bathurst 12 Hour's track to town

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 2 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE gearbox might have been in emergency mode, but driving a piece of Audi GT3 machinery from Mount Panorama down to the main street of Bathurst is what Brad Schumacher calls "a life-time experience you don't forget".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.