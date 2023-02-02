THE gearbox might have been in emergency mode, but driving a piece of Audi GT3 machinery from Mount Panorama down to the main street of Bathurst is what Brad Schumacher calls "a life-time experience you don't forget".
The Bathurst driver did so as part of the Bathurst 12 Hour's track to town on Thursday, an event which which drew hundreds of fans who came to see some of the world's GT best racers and their cars.
Though Schumacher has competed in three prior editions of the Bathurst 12 Hour, this year for the first time it is in his own Audi R8 LMS Evo 2.
It meant he was the man behind the wheel as the cars that will contest Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour headed to the CBD.
"These cars actually aren't built to do this so they struggle a little. To look after the clutch we put the car into a gearbox emergency mode," he said.
"So it's difficult to drive the car down in those conditions, but it's obviously a life-time experience you don't forget, driving a GT3 car down the streets of Bathurst with all the crowds on the sides.
"You'd get a ticket any other time you did that in one of these things, but it really is a spectacle. The GT cars bring their own special vibe to the Bathurst 12 Hour."
There was certainly a good vibe, fans turning out in their droves. While former MotoGP world champion turned team WRT GT driver Valentino Rossi was a huge drawcard, plenty of people took time to chat to Schumacher.
In having his Schumacher Motorsport team with PremiAir Racing for the 12 Hour, their FUCHS Lubricants Racing entry gives Bathurst residents a local team to support.
"I've obviously done this [track to town] a few times, but this is the best turnout I've seen, which is really nice," he said.
"I actually always wondered why they did this at this time of day, I thought they might do it after school hours so all the kids could come, but that doesn't work out with the schedule.
"So it's great to see such a big crowd down here, it's great to have so many locals coming up giving us well wishes too."
Schumacher will share his seat in the #55 entry with Audi factory ace Frédéric Vervisch and Supercars regular James Golding.
Though they are in the Pro-Am class, Schumacher has made no secret that he has an outright podium in mind as well.
"There is no other reason to be in this race than to win, we see no reason why we can't. We've got a very strong driver line up and as long as we can look after the car right up to the final couple of hours, there's no reason we can't push for the win," he said.
"It's been a lot of hard work for me, as team principle and driver I have double duties which a lot of other drivers don't have. So it has been a lot of work to get us to this point, so I'm glad we're finally here.
"I'm at a point now where I can just contrate on just driving the car, it's so great to have Frédéric and Jimmy here with us."
The 12 Hour field will take to Mount Panorama for first time on Friday for a series of four practice sessions.
The first of those will start at 9.45am and it will be Vervisch who will be the man who cuts those initial laps.
"Tomorrow we'll send Frédéric out for the first session, we'll shake it up a little bit this time with car set up, we've gone a little different to what we usually have based off Frédéric's advice," he said.
"So we'll send him out first and if he's happy with everything we'll follow it up by having myself and Jimmy Golding jump in and we'll ease our way into the weekend."
The Bathurst 12 Hour itself starts at 5.45am Sunday morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.