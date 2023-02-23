IN 2015, young real estate agent Mitchell Bestwick took the leap to start his own agency in Bathurst.
For those first few months, One Agency Bestwick Real Estate was just him at his dining room table until his wife, Sheridan, joined the team full-time about after about six months.
"It was a clean start, just with a vision to really be a no-nonsense, honest agency that focused on high-level marketing and exposure without the games," Mr Bestwick said.
Now, seven years later, they have built their business up to employ 10 other people and will soon have a brand new office in the central business district.
The Bestwicks are also planning a rebrand, where they will separate from the One Agency network and become a truly independent real estate agency in Bathurst.
The couple never envisaged their business would have grown so much in such a short time.
"It's certainly grown away from what we planned and we learnt early on not to force what we wanted," Mr Bestwick said.
"The business has evolved based on clients' needs and the expansion that's come into play."
The dining table was quickly abandoned, with the Bestwicks moving the business to a self-contained flat in West Bathurst for about 12 months before transitioning to the current location in an upstairs office space in Keppel Street.
"We were expanding into property management and then having to employ more staff, so obviously we needed more space and so we found a spot in Keppel Street," Mrs Bestwick said.
But soon the real estate will be moving to a new CBD premises.
The early works have begun and a development application (DA) is in with Bathurst Regional Council to allow the fit-out to continue.
Mr Bestwick said the new space will put a different spin on what a real estate office looks like.
"What we're going to do with the frontage here is probably not in line with your standard real estate model," he said.
"We're not going to be plastering listings all through the windows. We're going for a very much inviting space to hold meetings or potentially small community events.
"It just gives us a new floorplan, a new structure, to operate our business from."
The new space is expected to be ready by the end of the 2022-23 financial year, opening soon after the rebrand occurs.
The Bestwicks purchased an existing real estate agency in Bathurst around 12 months ago, which has been a big factor in their decision to move away from the One Agency name.
"We aren't able to trade with that brand in Blayney and we want to ultimately continue to carve our own name within the community and within our vision of what we're doing," Mr Bestwick said.
They said all of this change is only possible because of the continued support of their clients.
"We're truly grateful for the trust people have put in us," Mr Bestwick said.
"The business is mainly repeat or referral business, so it's probably the biggest compliment for us that people have trusted us and continue to tr4ust us based on what they've experienced and the results they've got.
"We're truly honoured to have the support from people in the community."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
