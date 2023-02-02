CRAIG Lowndes comes to this Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour with the same team as last year but with bigger ambitions.
The seven-time Bathurst 1000 champion has again linked up with Alex Davison, Geoff Emery and Scott Taylor in his pursuit of Mount Panorama glory, although this year the team have made the step up from a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car to a Mercedes AMG GT3.
The upgrade brings the team into Class A Pro-Am and gives them a realistic shot at outright success.
The Scott Taylor Motorsport quartet produced an excellent team effort in last year's race to win C class and come home 10th overall.
With faster machinery at hand for this Sunday's race Lowndes has confidence the team can get themselves into outright contention.
"It's a great honour to be back with Scotty, with all the band back together, although we're not running a cup car this year, it's a Pro-Am car," he said.
"The car's definitely good enough for an outright if we can get there. We're really keen and excited about this year and what we can do and hopefully we can raise good funds again."
The team are once again raising funds this year for the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia during their Bathurst campaign.
Those efforts have already got off to a great start after Supercheap Auto contributed $20,000 towards the #GetChecked campaign on Thursday.
On the track, Lowndes is pursuing his third Bathurst 12 Hour win after he claimed victories in 2014 and 2017 with Maranello Motorsport.
Lowndes said the field this year isn't short of quality.
"Our expectations is to have a clean run and see where we end up. The four of us know each other very well - all of our strengthens and weakness - and we'll work on those and try to stay out of trouble," he said.
"The Pro-Am category, as it is, is quite strong. There's so many good cars and combinations, so if we can be on the podium at the end of Sunday afternoon we'll be very happy."
Lowndes also has some familiarity with the Mercedes he'll be driving.
It's the same car that he, Jamie Whincup and Shane van Gisbergen drove to fourth place overall in the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour.
"It's a car that I know very well," Lowndes said.
"It's a little bit of an older spec, a generation behind the current ones, but from what we're being told it's not that great of a difference."
Thursday's 'Track To Town' event, which saw the 12 Hour entries drive from Mount Panorama down to the Bathurst Court House, was a completely different atmosphere from the one a year earlier.
Last year's Track To Town took place in cold and dreary conditions but the sun was shining strong for the latest edition.
Lowndes is hoping to see more of the same weather throughout the event from Friday through to Sunday.
"The weather's been perfect. I had a chance to catch up with Maro Engel, who's come here straight out of Daytona [24 Hours], and I congratulated him on that win," he said.
"He was very aware of the rain that fell here during the week, and everyone's been watching that, but now we've got blue skies here and it looks like it's going to be great for the weekend.
"The crowd is unbelievable and it just keeps growing every year."
Engel comes to this year's 12 Hour with Mikael Grenier and Raffaele Marciello as part of the Gruppe M garage.
Following Engel's Daytona success alongside Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella and Cooper NcNeil he's chasing back-to-back endurance event glory.
"Just coming here and seeing the track again is enough to put a smile on your face," Engel said at Thursday's event.
"It's so good to be back and it's so good to see so many people here, and hopefully we can have a great weekend.
"This race is viewed worldwide as one of the great races of the year, and we've got a lot of the internationals back. I was lucky enough to do the race last year ... but now it feels like the race is truly back.
"I think this is one of the most amazing tracks in the world. For me, personally, there's three tracks: Bathurst, Macau and the Nurburgring Nordschleife."
