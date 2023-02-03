SHE was there as captain when St Pat's was crowned Group 10's first league tag premiers and now as the Saints embark on a mission to win the first Western title, Karah Logan will be there as coach.
For a player that has already enjoyed a host of history making moments, Logan now gets the chance to do it in a different role.
She's taken over the mentor's job from 2022 captain-coach Mish Somers. The star halfback will still play and has agreed to manage the team.
"I haven't coached before, it feels like it, but I haven't officially coached," Logan said.
"I'm looking forward to getting back around it. I helped Misho out last year just running the bench because she was obviously captain-coach, so it will be good to put my own spin on it."
The reason it may feel like Logan has coached before is due to her very long association with the Saints and with league tag.
Before Group 10 even had an official league tag premiership, Logan was there rallying players and creating interest.
Then she was captain in 2012 when the Saints went through the inaugural Group 10 league tag season undefeated, beating Bathurst Panthers 14-10 on grand final day.
Logan went on to play in two more premiership winning sides, and while she did retire after Pat's beat Hawks 16-17 in the 2017 grand final, the five-eighth was lured back in 2019.
It meant she joined Somers in notching up her 100th game that year.
But through all that Logan never imagined her Saints and their Group 10 rivals would unite with Group 11 to play for a Western premiership as will be the case this season.
"I didn't picture it would become that [Western-wide], but I'm pretty happy with it because I think something had to change after last season," she said.
"While COVID hurt some teams a fair bit, I don't think it was sustainable to run it with only a few teams in Group 10, so I think expanding it was a good option.
"They had to do something, I think it was dying there and people didn't like the structure of playing one week then having three weeks off. It's really hard to train and have the motivation when you're not playing for a few weeks.
"Hopefully this will help get numbers for all clubs, not just for us, and we can all get a bit of momentum going into a season."
The good news for Logan as she embarks on her new role with the Saints is that not only will a bulk of last year's squad will return, but there will be new faces too.
At this stage the only out will be the Saints' season 2022 best and fairest Darcie Morrison, who is pregnant. However, Logan said she wouldn't be surprised if she returned for the back-end of the year.
While last season's joint players' player Cheynoah Amone is currently with the Canterbury Bulldogs' NSW Women's Premiership side, she is still expected to play for the Saints.
On top of that, former Orange CYMS star and Western representative Sophie Stammers and CSU Mungals premiership winner Lily Walsh are making the switch to the Saints.
"We haven't really lost anyone and had a bit of interest from a few new people. We'll have a run mid-month to see where we are at and how big the squad is and what-not," Logan said.
"We've been able to hold on to Cheynoah at this stage, which is really good, and we've got Soph Stammers coming across as well which is also a good pick up.
"I wasn't sure if they [Bulldogs] would release Cheynoah, but because it's not tackle she seems to thinks she'll be right.
"Soph is working with a fair few of us now up at Kelso High, so I think she's pretty keen to have a run."
While Logan has taken over the reins of a team which won four consecutive Group 10 premierships, given the Saints are about to contest a Western-wide competition she is not feeling daunted.
There is naturally still pressure, but she's also excited about new challenges and rivalries.
The round two clash with Dubbo CYMS, the side Pat's defeated 28-0 in last year's Western Premiers Challenge, is one she's in particular looking forward to.
"I think because it is a different comp I don't feel that pressure, if it was the same comp and same teams you could be directly compared to previous years, but we've got the extra teams in now," she said.
"There's still pressure but if it doesn't go my way it's not as bad I suppose," she added with a laugh.
"It's good to get out and play some new sides and even when we beat Dubbo CYMS [Western Premiers Challenge] they were missing a few players, so it will be good to play them at full strength.
"I think the girls are really keen to get out there and see what happens."
St Pat's will open their Western league tag campaign with a match against Blayney on the weekend of April 15-16.
