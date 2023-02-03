Western Advocate
Karah Logan to coach, Sophie Stammers and Lily Walsh to play for St Pat's

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 3 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Karah Logan, pictured with team-mate Ash Adams, was captain when the Saints won the inaugural Group 10 league tag premiership. Now as they enter the inaugural Western premiership, Logan will coach.

SHE was there as captain when St Pat's was crowned Group 10's first league tag premiers and now as the Saints embark on a mission to win the first Western title, Karah Logan will be there as coach.

