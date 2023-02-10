Man accused of sexual touching and exposing genitals in public pleads guilty

A man accused of sexually touching women in a Bathurst park has pleaded guilty to the charges against him, and will be sentenced next month.
Bhagat Singh Bath, 66, of Boyd Street, Kelso, was before Bathurst Local Court on February 1 where pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching another person without consent and one count of wilful and obscene exposure in public.
According to police documents tendered to the court, a 42-year-old woman was walking along the footpath at Berry Park in Kelso about 6.30am on August 29 last year, when she saw someone standing at the exercise equipment.
As the victim approached, she saw an elderly man with wispy black facial hair wearing a black turban with a blanket wrapped around his shoulders.
She continued to walk by and then heard someone shouting. She stopped and turned around to see the man - later identified as Bath - about five metres away, who said "time". The victim looked at her phone and saw it was 6.58am.
The court heard Bath put his left arm around the woman's neck and reached over her right shoulder and grabbed her breast. The woman pushed Bath away as he was talking in what she believed to be Urdu.
Bath then put both of his arms out and moved toward the woman and tried to kiss her, according to the victim.
After he was pushed away for a second time, Bath moved toward the victim again in a "more aggressive" manner.
The woman pushed him and ran away towards the footbridge before she later went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident.
The following day, a separate victim was staying in a converted Tarago with her 20-year-old daughter in the public carpark at Berry Park, when she saw a man - later identified as Bath - wearing dark clothing about 6.30am.
The 40-year-old woman said Bath was trying to interact with people in the park before he approached her and said "tame, tame".
The victim thought Bath wanted to pet her small dog so she picked it up before Bath grabbed it and hugged her.
The court was told the woman could feel Bath trying to kiss her neck, so she pushed him away. He then squeezed her breast before she walked away at pace and drove straight to Bathurst Police Station.
While at the station, police seized the jumper the woman was wearing so a forensic exam could take place for a DNA sample.
Police said they immediately went to Berry Park and patrolled the area, but could not see anyone matching the victim's description.
Officers went to get CCTV footage from the community op-shop located opposite of Berry Park, but the incidents were not captured.
Police said they surveilled Berry Park on August 31 about 6am when they saw a man matching the victim's descriptions walking west along the footpath on Sydney Road. The man - later confirmed to be Bath - walked to Berry Park, where he wandered for about 10 minutes.
Court papers said police went to the park and tried to speak with him but could not properly communicate due to a language barrier.
By "chance", Bath was seen by investigating police to enter a home on Boyd Street the afternoon before, so police went to the address and spoke with Bath's daughter-in-law, who confirmed Bath's identity in a photo taken of him in the park.
On that afternoon, the first victim participated in a computer photograph identification presentation, where she picked Bath's photo out of 20 images.
The following day, police got a report from a 53-year-old woman who said she was running through Berry Park about 6am on August 31 when she passed a man - who fit Bath's description - with his penis exposed through an unbuttoned top and pants.
The woman continued her run and came back through Berry Park where saw the man again.
He removed his hand from inside his jacket, which was placed near his groin, and was waving his left forefinger motion towards his penis in a 'come hither' style.
Later that day the woman called CrimeStoppers and reported the indecent.
On the same day, the victim participated in a computer photograph identification presentation and of 20 images, she picked Bath's picture.
Police said they went to Bath's Boyd Street address and placed him under arrest before he was transported to Bathurst Police Station, where he was informed of his rights and assisted by a relative and authorised telephone interpreter.
Bath admitted to police he hugged a woman on August 29 but didn't touch anyone that day or the next, or exposed his penis.
During Bath's appearance in open court on Wednesday, his defence solicitor, Mr Chaudhry told the court his client wanted to alter his pleas, which were initially not guilty, to guilty.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted these were the first charges for Bath - who has been in Australia since 2019 on a bridging visa - and ordered a full Sentencing Assessment Report.
"I will definitely need a Sentencing Assessment Report with these style of matters," Magistrate Ellis said.
Bath will return to Bathurst Local Court on March 20 for sentence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.