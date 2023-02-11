Western Advocate
Our Business

Bathurst's new Japanese restaurant, Kisuya, already proving popular

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 11 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kisuya Japanese Restaurant co-director John Lee excited to be opening at Westpoint Shopping Centre in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

"DREAMS come true, it's true, but it's very difficult."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.