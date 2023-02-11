"DREAMS come true, it's true, but it's very difficult."
There's a new cuisine in Bathurst that has co-directors pinching themselves.
Kisuya Japanese Restaurant opened it's doors on Thursday, February 9, with tables booking out quickly.
After seeing success with their Orange-based restaurant - Raku Izakaya - the business partners decided to expand.
Co-director John Lee said he is excited to be sharing their cuisine with the Bathurst community, and he hopes locals enjoy what they have to offer.
"Our food is like a blue ocean, because there's not many high quality Japanese food options," Mr Lee said.
"We are between casual and fine-dining, so we call it semi-fine-dining.
"The food is the same as Raku Izakaya, and we do cocktails, Japanese drinks, local wines from Orange and Bathurst, Japanese tap beer and soft drinks."
It's been a big effort to get to opening day for the owners, between finding the right location, getting development applications approved and having construction work completed.
After looking around for a premises in the city centre, Mr Lee said it was hard to find a place that suited their needs.
So when the vacancy at Westpoint Shopping Centre came up, the co-owners jumped on it.
"It's not in the centre but I think that is fine because Bathurst isn't a very big place and I think West Bathurst will grow very fast," Mr Lee said.
Having worked in hospitality in Korea prior to moving to Australia, Mr Lee developed a lot of experience in the industry before making the decision to start a restaurant with a colleague - Ju Lee.
The pair have known each other for around 15 years, and together are the perfect combination, with Ju heading the kitchen and Mr Lee taking charge out the front.
Initially, the pair were looking to open in the Sydney area but there was a lot of competition, so they decided to head west.
Having known someone who had lived in Orange, Mr Lee decided that's where they would head.
"One of my best friends lived in Orange for 10 years and she explained to me that it was where we should open, because people there like drinking and food, and there are many wineries and many visitors," Mr Lee said.
Five years later and business is booming, hence the addition of a new store in Bathurst.
While the restaurant names are different in the respective cities, their meanings are very similar - a pleasant place to enjoy food and drink.
And Mr Lee is hoping the community does just that every time they visit the restaurant.
Owning his own restaurant was always a dream of his, and to think he's about to open a second store with a good friend is an exciting feeling, especially after all of the hard work it took to get to this point.
"It was my dream for a long time. Dreams come true, it's true, but it's very difficult, more than I thought," Mr Lee said.
"Physically hard and mentally hard."
With the stresses of construction and opening night over and done with, now Mr Lee is hoping Kisuya lives up to the meaning of it's name.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.