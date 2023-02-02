BATHURST Panthers will have a tough introduction to the new Peter McDonald Premiership season after drawing last year's grand finalists Dubbo CYMS and local rivals St Pat's over their opening two matches.
The 2023 PMP draw was made public on Wednesday, giving everyone the chance to see what teams, club officials and committee members have worked hard putting together over the past few months.
For Panthers, it's a stop-start beginning to the new season.
They start with an away trip to CYMS, followed by a bye then a huge contest against the Saints at Carrington Park as a curtain raiser for the NRL match between the Penrith Panthers and Wests Tigers.
Panthers player-coach Jake Betts said it'll be a great test for his side.
"We'll get a good gauge of where we're at early on. CYMS are the benchmark of the competition. They've been standouts in Group 11 for a long time," he said.
"Then we've got the week off, which we'll probably need. Then there's the Pat's game that we'll play before the NRL game. That's going to be a really exciting game and everyone's already looking forward to that one."
After another bye for the Group 10 vs 11 representative round the Panthers travel to play Orange Hawks before hosting Lithgow Workies and Cowra Magpies.
Hawks, Workies and Magpies are the three Group 10 clubs who missed out on last year's finals series, and Betts expects them to be hungry to try and turn things around in 2023.
"It'll be interesting to get a look at Hawks. I think they were pretty unlucky not to make finals last year," he said.
"To knock us out of it they needed to win and we had to lose our last game, so they were right on our tails. I'm sure Shane Rodney recruited really well where they needed to, and they already had a strong side as it was."
The run from rounds 10 to 12 against defending premiers Forbes Magpies, Parkes Spacemen and Mudgee Dragons shapes up as a potentially brutal stretch of games for Panthers.
Betts said it will be interesting to get a look at a new Group 11 club.
"We've got Wello and Forbes and we played both of them last year but we haven't had a chance to play Parkes yet, so it will be interesting to see what they're like," Betts said.
"They really took it to CYMS as well, so I'm looking forward to that one.
"Those run of games will be tough but if we're up around the top four then we're definitely going to be primed coming into finals with those sort of games under our belt."
The second Bathurst derby of the season will take place in round eight, also at Carrington Park.
Panthers end the regular season with a three game stretch against Lithgow Workies, Orange CYMS and Mudgee Dragons.
