Bathurst Panthers to start new Peter McDonald Premiership season with games against Dubbo CYMS, St Pat's

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 3 2023 - 11:51am, first published February 2 2023 - 6:00pm
McCoy White and Bathurst Panthers have a tough start to their Peter McDonald Premiership. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

BATHURST Panthers will have a tough introduction to the new Peter McDonald Premiership season after drawing last year's grand finalists Dubbo CYMS and local rivals St Pat's over their opening two matches.

