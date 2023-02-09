PATIENTS in Bathurst will continue to incur higher costs for an appointment with their general practitioner (GP), as the cost of living rises but the Medicare rebate remains the same.
Despite the national cabinet meeting on Friday, February 3, no decisions were made regarding Australia's health sector.
With the costs involved in running a medical practice increasing, and the Medicare rate being the lowest it's been in a decade, bulk-billing is becoming much less viable to practices.
Bathurst GP Dr Pav Phanindra said while doctors want to do the best by their patients, they also don't want to be out-of-pocket.
"We really need some changes to happen," Dr Pav said.
"General practice is the nucleus of community health, that's the first point of call for all the patients, and I think it's quite important for us to balance keeping patients in the community setting as long as we can safely.
"To do that I think we really need to be supported to run the business efficiently, to ensure that the overheads are covered, staff members are paid and to keep it viable."
To ensure the practices are not out-of-pocket, patients are required to pay the gap between what Medicare covers and the cost of the consultation.
However, not everyone can afford to cover their medical appointments, which leaves some people resorting to going to the emergency department at the hospital, which is already under immense stress.
According to a latest report from the Australian Medical Association (AMA), one in five patients admitted to the Bathurst emergency department as a category two [emergency] are not being treated within the clinically recommended time of 10 minutes.
The results for urgent [category three] and semi-urgent [category four] were also similar.
The AMA report card was the first of a difficult week for the hospital, after the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) announced it was withdrawing four medical registrars in training from Bathurst Base Hospital.
As a result, four medical registrars have been withdrawn from the medical roster and will leave Bathurst to continue their specialist training at other appropriate facilities, leaving the hospital under even more pressure.
