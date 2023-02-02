HE'S a Belgian who has forged a reputation as a super-fast Audi factory driver, but for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour Frédéric Vervisch will be a local legend.
It's because the man who has conquered some of the world's toughest endurance races will be driving for Bathurst's FUCHS Lubricants Racing team at Mount Panorama.
Vervisch joins Bathurst driver Brad Schumacher and Supercars regular James Golding in the #55 Audi R8 LMS, which is being run by a joint Schumacher Motorsport-PremiAir Racing venture.
"It's really nice, there's a lot of focus on our car, it's a local car and it's good to see Brad as a local driver in this race," he said.
"It's great, I'm a bit sucked into it, and I'm trying to live up to the standard. I'm very happy that we found a deal and we found each other."
With Schumacher having proven last year he is one of the fastest amateur drivers in Australia when it comes to doing laps at Mount Panorama, his combination with Golding and Vervisch means the team are one of the leading Pro-Am class contenders.
Vervisch is not only a big name in the world of GT endurance racing, his resume including wins in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, 10 Hours of Suzuka and 24 Hours of Dubai, but he's got prior experience in the Bathurst 12 Hour as well.
Vervisch made his debut in the Bathurst enduro in 2018 as a team-mate of Garth Tander and Kelvin van der Linde.
He quickly made an impact, clocking a then fastest ever Friday lap at the event with a 2:03.136 in his Audi. Then on race day he battled with Chaz Mostert for the lead on the opening lap.
While a crash at The Esses that year which destroyed the left-rear suspension meant the team finished 30 laps off the pace in 27th, Vervisch had clearly shown why he is one of the world's best.
He's contested two other editions of the 12 Hour and while he and his Audi team-mates were amongst the quickest on track both years, a crash (2019) and camshaft sensor issue (2020) left him with DNFs.
Having had to wait three years due to COVID-19 restrictions to get another crack at the Mount means Vervisch is delighted to be in car #55.
"To be back here, it's now three years since I've been back due to the restrictions, so it's great to see it become an international event again with so many top level drivers," he said.
In the opening practice session of this year's 12 Hour on Friday morning, Vervisch was the second fastest man on track.
His sixth lap of the Mount - a 2:04.3509 - put him on top of the time sheet and he stayed there until there was a tick over two minutes left in the session.
Chaz Mostert knocked him off top spot as he a 2:04.2600 then lowered that mark further on his final lap of the practice session with a 2:04.0879.
It's a time he'll no doubt improve on as the event unfolds, yet the Audi gun prefers to play down his chances.
He's seen enough of Mount Panorama to know it's a circuit that deserves respect.
"Obviously the expectation is quite high, but that's always something I prefer not to have because it's a 12 Hour race and it's Bathurst so you can win, but there are a lot of walls here and it's high speed," he said.
"That track looks a bit like mini [Nurburgring] Nordschleife, these kind of tracks can go two ways. You can have a fantastic feeling, but it can also have the opposite.
"If you have fog, if you have rain, if you don't do good with the car, it's scary. But that's also good, that's part of it being a special track.
"The vibe is great and I'm just going to go with that, so I'm very happy to be with them."
Qualifying for the Bathurst 12 Hour is on Saturday and Vervisch is hoping he'll be part of the top 10 shootout.
That will be split into lower and upper 50 percent sessions, starting from 4.10pm.
