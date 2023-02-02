BEING on the same grid as Valentino Rossi and getting to contest that race behind the wheel of a Lamborghini - for Grant Denyer the Bathurst 12 Hour is "about as good as life gets".
While Denyer's role as a television personality has delivered him plenty of highlights - including winning a Gold Logie - the Bathurst driver is also well versed with the thrill of tackling Mount Panorama.
He's taken on the famous 6.213 kilometre circuit in a whole range of machinery, he's done the Bathurst 24 Hour and the Bathurst 1000, but getting to be part of a star-studded Bathurst 12 Hour grid is still a thrill.
"It's an absolute humbling honour to be mentioned in the same breathe as other legends such as [Valentino] Rossi and [Chaz] Mostert," Denyer said with his trademark smile.
"This is one of life's very, very special treats. To drive a Lamborghini around Mount Panorama is about as good as life gets.
"Next year will be my 25th year of racing around Mount Panorama, it means a lot to me.
"My first Bathurst I slept in a little Toyota Corolla, 1986, I loved that thing, so for all those years ago when the fire was lit in my belly to now be driving a Lamborghini which is worth this much and goes this fast is an unbelievable circle of life.
"You've got to pinch yourself, it's unbelievable."
Denyer got his first 12 Hour experience in 2007 when the race was revived at Mount Panorama. Back then it was for production cars and he sat behind a wheel of a Subaru Impreza.
During that production car era of the enduro, Denyer had four class podiums. They included a class win in 2014, while in 2008 alongside Tony and Klark Quinn he was second outright in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo IX.
Now the Bathurst 12 Hour has transitioned into a race which permits GT machinery and draws the top teams and factory drivers from across the globe.
It means Denyer now has the chance to race a Lamborghini Huracan EVO around Mount Panorama.
As was the case in 2022, this year he'll do it as part of the Wall Racing entry and share a seat with Tony D'Alberto, David Wall and Adrian Deitz.
Last year that team qualified in ninth thanks to the laps set by Denyer and D'Alberto and went on to fight for a podium before eventually placing fifth.
This year with the return of fully professional driver line ups the competition will be stiffer, but Denyer is still hoping they can battle for a class podium.
It means as well as relishing the chance to take on the iconic circuit and race against the world's best drivers, Denyer will be pushing hard behind the wheel.
"This place was incredibly good to us last year, they run a great team. Adrian Deitz, who owns the car, has kindly allowed us to come and have a run in it, and it's a special environment," he said.
"Last year we battled the elements, it was wet, but now it should be a beautiful weekend. The fact that we have got Valentino Rossi, he's raced on every circuit in the world and this is on his bucket list, so that gives you an idea where it sits in the scheme of things this race track.
"It's the one they all want to come to and you can't beat it."
Denyer and his team-mates in the #6 Lamborghini Huracan will be easy to spot as their entry will again carry the iconic red and white livery.
It's one that creates plenty of interest.
"People come from Europe, some of the people from the European race teams come up to us and say 'Oh this is the famous car I've seen on television after all these years'," Denyer said.
"It stands out a mile away, a lot of kids love it, and Adrian Deitz is very proud of this car and it's paint scheme and everyone who is in it."
