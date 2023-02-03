Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Watch

Defending Bathurst 12 Hour champion Luca Stolz has a double in mind

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 3 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACCEPTING the accolades that come with being a Bathurst 12 Hour winner - Luca Stolz has already done it once this week but he'd dearly love to do it again come Sunday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.