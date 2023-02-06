MARC Cars is set to auction off its Valentino Rossi-inspired roof for the Bathurst 12 Hour's official charity Ronald McDonald House.
In tribute to the Italian superstar's debut drive at Mount Panorama, the roof of the team's MARC I Mazda entry will sport Rossi's iconic 'The Doctor' logo and his iconic MotoGP helmet that famously featured his face in full view when crouched over the handlebars of his bike.
Every driver competing in the 2023 race will sign the roof of the MARC Cars entry following the drivers briefing, with the roof to then be removed and auctioned for charity post-event.
Pirelli will also supply a used tyre from Rossi's BMW M Team WRT entry that will be signed and also offered as part of the auction.
All proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charity post event.
"MARC Cars is proud to be part of such a worthy cause towards charity," MARC Cars Australia team manager Matt Baragwanath said.
"There are a lot of two-wheeled racing fans in our team and we needed to find an appropriate way to celebrate Valentino's debut at Mount Panorama.
"This way we can do that and also support a great cause in the process."
Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis said the charity auction is a brilliant idea.
"When MARC Cars Australia came to us with this idea we jumped at the chance to support it. It's a novel idea and very generous on their behalf to support our event charity," he said.
"It's a brilliant idea for a great cause and also fully embraced by Valentino and his team.
"It's another way to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the amazing work they do."
Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) is an independent charity that helps over 46,000 seriously ill or injured children and their families each year.
The cornerstone Program of RMHC, the Ronald McDonald House, provides a home away from home for families of seriously ill or injured children being treated at nearby hospitals.
The Ronald McDonald Houses keep families close by giving parents and siblings the opportunity to stay together to support their sick loved ones.
RMHC currently has 18 Ronald McDonald Houses throughout Australia, including one at Orange, and accommodated over 9000 families in 2021.
For more information on RMHC, please visit rmhc.org.au.
