Western Advocate

MARC Cars to auction off Valentino Rossi-inspired roof for Ronald McDonald House

February 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Valentino Rossi-inspired roof that will be auction off for the Ronald McDonald House. Picture contributed.

MARC Cars is set to auction off its Valentino Rossi-inspired roof for the Bathurst 12 Hour's official charity Ronald McDonald House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.