THEY had to watch all the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket action unfold without them during last round's bye but now Rugby Union will return fresh and raring to go for their three-game
Rugby returns from their two-week bye with a set of pursuing teams hot on their heels in the fight for fourth spot - one of those being this round's opponent, Bathurst City.
Orange City's outright success over Centrals has put them just three points behind Rugby, while St Pat's Old Boys are a further three points back.
There's a break back to City Colts and Bathurst City but the pair aren't out of the finals picture by any stretch.
Rugby currently have an unbeaten record over two-day matches this season and they're looking to make sure it stays that way with their game over Redbacks.
Tanvir Singh is one Rugby player who's determined to make the most out of the three match run towards finals.
"I'm pretty keen to get back out there, though it was nice to have a break. I think everyone's pretty keen to get going in the two days games, because it's a format that I think suits our players," he said.
"It's been a nice, close season. That's pretty fun. Majority of the teams still have a shot of making that top four."
Singh said he hasn't lived up to the expectations he put on himself for the 2022-23 season and is hoping these three matches will be a chance for him to bounce back.
He believes if there's any environment he'd want to be around to try and get himself motivated and focused then Rugby is the place to be.
"I'm loving playing with Rugby. I couldn't ask for more. They're a great bunch of blokes," he said.
"I feel like it's been pretty underwhelming for myself. I'd like to help out the boys more than what I have. I'm sure I've got some runs saved up somewhere, and I'm hoping they can come out in the next couple of weeks.
"It was rough to end the last season with a couple of first-ballers, and then I was suspended for the first game this season, and then got another duck. Hopefully two day cricket will let me score a couple of runs."
Singh said he's also willing to help out with the ball when required.
"Bowling was something that I was pushed away from my time in Sydney, because when I was there they felt that I could be more dangerous with the bat," he said.
"I've bowled here and there when Ryan [Peacock, captain] has needed me to bowl. After a run of injuries it's something that I've stayed away from for a few years now, but with the runs I've been scoring it's something I probably need to do more to try and give back," he laughed.
The pair of Bathurst clubs have met twice this season, though there's not much to read into either result.
Rugby won a round two BOIDC match dominated by the fielding sides and then won a Bonnor Cup clash between the pair back in December.
Singh said that while his side will be down on strength a little this round there's plenty of depth in the squad.
"Ollie Newton's away this weekend and then Brad Glasson's away next week, and they're big losses, but Ryan scored a 50 a couple of weeks ago and Sammy [Macpherson] looks capable of scoring 100 off 10 balls if he needs to," he said.
"We're really up for it now. We went into this season with a lot of expectations and we haven't quite lived up to them yet. I don't think we've put together a game where we've been totally happy with the way we've bowled, batted and fielded in the same match.
"There's a lot of motivation for these last few rounds. We've just got to put it all together."
