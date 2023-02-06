Western Advocate
Court

Libby Anne Collins, 59, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for drug-related offences

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 6 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taking drugs 'for personal use' to correctional facility lands woman with thousands in fines

Taking "personal" 'ice' on a trip to a correctional facility has cost a woman, who was sniffed out by a drug dog, $1400 in fines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.