Taking drugs 'for personal use' to correctional facility lands woman with thousands in fines

Taking "personal" 'ice' on a trip to a correctional facility has cost a woman, who was sniffed out by a drug dog, $1400 in fines.
Libby Anne Collins, 59, of North Street, Dubbo, was absent before Bathurst Local Court on February 1 when she was convicted of possessing a prohibited drug and equipment used for administering illegal substances.
According to court documents, Collins went to Bathurst Correctional Centre about 10am on December 17 last year where she was subject to a drug dog inspection.
After the dog gave an alert for illegal drugs, she was subject to a search by a correctional officer, who found a small clear resealable bag with clear crystals and a clear water pipe.
The bag, which weighed 0.74 grams, was seized by correctional officers.
Police said they arrived about 10.30am when they questioned Collins about the substance.
"So, the corrections officers located something on you today, is that right?," police asked.
"Uh in my bag, yep ... an ice pipe and some ice," Collins replied.
The court heard Collins informed police the drugs were for personal use, along with the instrument.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis - who noted Collins' written pleas of guilty to the charges - said Collins had written in a letter describing herself as a "victim of a home invasion" and used the drugs "as a numbing mechanism".
