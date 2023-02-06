Woman 'lashes out' and punches person in the face during heated car ride, court hears

A WOMAN who "lashed out" and punched someone in the face during a car trip around Bathurst has fronted court.
Kristy Dillon, 36, of Commonwealth Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 1 to common assault.
Court documents reveal Dillon, the victim and a witness were driving along Mitre Street in West Bathurst about 8pm on January 23 this year when an argument began.
The victim punched the front window of the car, which caused Dillon to become angry and punched the victim in the face.
The court heard the victim spoke with family later that day, who called the police.
Police said they went to the victim's address and spoke with the person, where photos were taken of their face and hands - which had blood on them - before officers went to Dillon's address.
Dillon was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she participated in an interview about the incident.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in open court during sentencing the offence was Dillon's first and she was considered a "good member of the community".
"This was a mistake. As much as it's tempting to lash out, it's the worst thing because look where you end up," Magistrate Ellis said.
Dillon was placed on a conditional release order, without conviction, for 12 months.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
