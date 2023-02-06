Western Advocate
Court

Kristy Dillon, 36, appeared before Bathurst Local Court to face a charge of common assault

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
February 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman 'lashes out' and punches person in the face during heated car ride, court hears

A WOMAN who "lashed out" and punched someone in the face during a car trip around Bathurst has fronted court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.