A NEW health report has given a damning assessment of the performance of the Bathurst Base Hospital emergency department, but the findings come as no surprise to Warren Aubin.
The Australian Medical Association's (AMA) new 'Clear the Logjam' campaign released score cards and 'traffic light' ratings for all public hospitals across Australia on January 31.
Bathurst Base Hospital's emergency department was rated as one of the worst in the Central West.
It received three red lights for its emergency, urgent and semi-urgent response times and a yellow light for its non-urgent response times.
The hospital also had a red light for its delivery of non-urgent elective surgery, with only 57 per cent performed within the required 365 days.
As a key member of the Bathurst Health Services Action Group, Mr Aubin is well aware of the deficiencies highlighted in the report.
"I've actually spoken to a doctor up there and he said they're just under constant pressure all the time," he said.
While the AMA report noted a lack of funding as the main contributor to the poor performance of hospitals and their emergency departments, Mr Aubin was more specific.
He said a lack of staffing is the critical issue.
"The resources that our hospital is dealing with, or lack thereof, is not fault of the staff whatsoever, but lack of staff and lack of GPs in the community, which pushes people to the emergency apartment ... that's the critical thing," he said.
He said the existing staff are "doing a great job, under duress", and the only way to effectively ease the pressure would be to bring on more doctors and nurses.
There is a $200 million redevelopment planned for the hospital, that announcement coming in mid 2022, but Mr Aubin said there is not a lot of detail publicly available about what that will include.
He wants to see the money used to address the problems that doctors and nurses have raised when the health action group has liaised with them, with staffing needing to be the priority.
"Everyone's looking forward to what this $200 million is going to do the place, but it's a problem that this hospital has had for year's: lack of staff, no new staff coming in," he said.
"... It's all nice to think we're getting this $200 million, that's fantastic, but we really need to look at the critical problems that are there at the moment and let's address those."
While grateful money will be coming from the NSW government, he said the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) also needs to be allocating more funding towards the Bathurst Hospital in its own budget.
"Our poor hospital is understaffed and underfunded. We need better funding from the LHD," he said.
"Let's get some more staff on the floor and put some more funding into Bathurst Hospital than the whole Dubbo and Orange thing."
He said the hospital needs to be brought up to scratch quickly to meet the needs of a growing regional city.
"With our growing mass of population, we need a decent hospital and that together with a new medical centre would bring Bathurst on par with anywhere in the region," he said.
"That's where we need to be going, that's where we need to be aiming."
Mr Aubin said the hospital now has a new general manager, meanwhile the WNSWLHD is also under new leadership after the appointment of Mark Spittal as the chief executive officer in 2022.
He is hopeful that new leadership will lead to an overhaul of the provision of health services.
"That would be really nice. Always a new broom sweeps cleans, so let's hope new management at the hospital will look at it," Mr Aubin said.
