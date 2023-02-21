BATHURST Bridge Club is proving that there's more to its club than just playing cards and for a good reason.
A recent report published in The Guardian identified six lifestyle factors that can influence memory loss, including diet, brain exercise, socialising, physical exercise, and avoiding smoking and alcohol.
Now while one might not think there's not much fitness or physical activity involved in playing bridge, a number of club members either ride or walk to the club and are involved in the gardening of the club's headquarters on Mitre Street.
Bill Kierath, a member of the Bathurst Bridge Club, said cycling or walking can make a massive difference.
"Cycling or walking to play bridge at a bridge club two or three times a week ticks the three boxes for brain exercise, socialising and physical exercise," he said.
"Gardening also provides useful physical exercise. That only leaves diet, smoking and alcohol to be controlled."
The club has about seven members that garden frequently, while there's two that regular ride their bike and up to four that walk.
"It makes a big different, particularly in this demographic," Mr Kierath said.
"We're not playing first grade rugby league, we're just after some gentle fitness."
People with four to six of the healthy behaviours were almost 90 per cent less likely to develop dementia or mild cognitive impairment relative to those who were the least healthy.
The Bathurst Bridge Club was established over 40 years ago and has its own premises at 47 Mietre Street, bathurst.
New members are always welcome and free classes and provided for new players.
The club meets regularly throughout the week at the following times:
For any more information on the Bathurst Bridge Club, contact Mr Kierath on 0402 823 153.
