Valentino Rossi pulls out a clutch lap to knock Brad Schumacher off top of the time sheet

Updated February 3 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:45pm
Valentino Rossi impressed on his first day of racing at Mount Panorama. Picture supplied.

PULLING it out on the final lap to top the Bathurst 12 Hour's second practice session - that is how Valentino Rossi marked his Mount Panorama debut on Friday.

