THE service of two Bathurst nurses who served in World War One will be honoured at the next Bathurst Historical Society Monthly Muster.
The muster, 'Bathurst Nurses in Two Armies' which will take place from 7pm on February 16, from the Uniting Church Activities Hall, will pay homage to the lives of Eva Eggleston and Mildred Lawrence.
Eva and Mildred were two of the nurses who, in 2019, were named as part of the 24 nurses recognised with a plaque at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon for their services in the first World War.
Though they were not officially recognised a part of the Defence Force, these nurses were tasked with an extremely weighted task - assisting soldiers left injured and sick.
Since then, it has been discovered that two of these nurses were also a part of the Salvation Army.
A discovery that Bathurst Historical Society military curator Andrew Fletcher was extremely excited about, and decided that one way to highlight to the work of these women, was by a presentation at February's Monthly Muster.
"These two girls were Salvation Army members, making themselves a bit rare as well that we had two girls from Bathurst who were in both the army and the Salvation Army," Mr Fletcher said.
"They would work their 12 hours each day, and after that they would conduct their Salvation Army services.
"They not only looked after the physical wellbeing of the men, they also looked after the spiritual wellbeing of the troops as well."
The care that these women provided was extremely beneficial for the soldiers, as they were able to experience comfort and consolation during their most vulnerable moments.
"There would have been a lot of men that these women would have spent their last moments with before they died," Mr Fletcher said.
The event will see several Bathurst nurses attend, as well as members from the Bathurst Salvation Army and the Bathurst RSL.
As well as the stories of the two nurses being presented at the upcoming muster, their story is also recounted in Mr Fletcher's forthcoming book.
Entry into the event is a gold coin donation, with snacks and nibbles, and tea and coffee provided on the night.
