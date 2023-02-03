Western Advocate

Carpark at Glow Worm Tunnel in Newnes has been upgraded

February 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
And in with the new parking. Pictures supplied.

Work has finished on the upgrade to the carpark at the popular Glow Worm Tunnel visitor precinct in Wollemi National Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.