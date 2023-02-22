THIS is a special year for everyone involved in the Astley Cup, past and present.
Organisers will be celebrating 100 years of the much-loved competition contested by Bathurst High Campus, Orange High School and Dubbo College.
Bathurst High already has plans for an Astley Cup ball at Goldfields on Friday, June 23, while organisers are already busy designing an array of memorabilia.
Throughout 2023, the Western Advocate will also be celebrating 100 years of the Astley Cup and we're keen to hear from our readers.
If you have any old photos or memorabilia or you want to share your Astley Cup memories with us
THE Astley Cup was established in 1923 and has been contested by Bathurst High Campus, Orange High School and Dubbo College since.
The schools compete over eight sports: mixed athletics and tennis, boys' rugby league, girls' netball, boys' basketball, girls' hockey and boys' and girls' soccer.
These sports have changed over the years, as rugby league used to be rugby union and girls' soccer used to be girls' softball.
The point scoring system is also unique. Each sport is worth 100 points, and the tie winner becomes the team with the most points. To win, you have to win both ties. If it comes to a draw, it then goes back to the school with the most points (how Dubbo won in 2021).
The Mulvey Cup (a section of the competition) also puts the best debaters up against each other.
