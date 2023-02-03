Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Brad Schumacher runner-up behind MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi in Bathurst 12 Hour practice session

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BRAD Schumacher versus Valentino Rossi.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.