BRAD Schumacher versus Valentino Rossi.
It's not a battle for the fastest time of the Bathurst 12 Hour practice session that Schumacher ever imagined would unfolded on his home track but that's what came his way at Mount Panorama on Friday.
Seven-time MotoGP champion Rossi showed that he's not just a super talent on two wheels by driving his Team WRT BMW M4 GT3 to the top of the standings in the day's second practice session in a time of 2:05.4486.
Schumacher had occupied top spot in the session with an effort of 2:05.5182 in his FUCHS Lubricants Racing Audi R8 LMS, before Rossi bettered that mark right at the session's conclusion.
Schumacher said he was blown away by the effort Rossi produced at the end of the session.
"Years ago I never would have seen myself rubbing shoulders on the racetrack with Valentino Rossi. I was super impressed to see him show that sort of speed, to be honest. I wasn't expecting it," he said.
"We went out and put down a good time, which got us up to P1, and there was only two minutes remaining so we decided that we'd cool down a lap and bring it in, but then Valentino came out with a pearler on the final lap.
"It's obvious that he's been putting a lot of time and effort in on the sim because it's not an easy circuit to come to and do that on his first time. He's clearly got talent.
"It's really cool though to have my name right up there alongside him."
The car finished top three across the day's first three practice sessions, with Schumacher behind the wheel for the last two of those.
Those results were extra encouraging in Schumacher's eyes, as he believes there's plenty more pace to be found in the car.
"We went P2 in practice one, P2 in practice two and then P3 in practice three. That's a great result for us because we haven't even shown our full strength yet," he said.
"We were running the car on a full tank of fuel and were simulating racing laps, rather than outright pace. We feel we have a little bit more pace up our sleeves.
"It should be good going into tomorrow knowing that we've got a good solid platform with the car that we can build upon."
The #55 entry had been battling understeer issues through the day but Schumacher was pleased with the progress the team had made in trying to correct the problem.
"We have come into this weekend with a different setup from what we normally run," he said.
"We tried to make some changes to the car to level the understeer out and even up the balance, but that affected the rear a little bit more.
"In P3 just then, with a full tank of fuel and and old tyres, it was a little more balanced. We're now at where we'd like to be, but we're struggling with the minimum tyre pressure that Pirelli have given us - and I know a lot of the field are. Everyone's on the same playing field though.
"It was on turn two where we were finding a little bit of understeer, which made it a bit tough to get a good drive up to the Cutting, and also on Hell Corner and Murrays Corner we were seeing a little bit there. In practice three we dialled that out of the car."
The team were sitting in 11th spot in practice four, with James Golding behind the wheel, when the red flag came out midway through the session due to Keith Kassulke's crash at The Chase.
