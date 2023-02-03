Western Advocate
Keith Kassulke cleared of major injuries following high speed crash in fourth Bathurst 12 Hour practice session

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 3 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:45pm
KEITH Kassulke has been cleared of major injuries following a horror, high-speed crash at The Chase during Friday afternoon's fourth practice session for the Bathurst 12 Hour.

