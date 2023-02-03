KEITH Kassulke has been cleared of major injuries following a horror, high-speed crash at The Chase during Friday afternoon's fourth practice session for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Two separate static camera angles showed the The MARC Cars Australia driver going airborne off the inside ripple strip, sending the car off at such high velocity that its front wheels never made contact with the grass on the outside of the circuit.
Various reports online from spectators at the circuit described the car as showing little to no signs of braking at the moment it made heavy contact with the tyre wall at the end of the sand trap.
Kassulke's MARC II V8 entry came to rest on its roof following the impact with the wall, with major damage to the entire front end of the car evident.
Bathurst 12 Hour officials released a statement following the incident.
"Following his accident in Practice 4 for the Bathurst 12 Hour, MARC Cars Australia driver Keith Kassulke was taken to the circuit medical centre for checks," it read.
"Keith was conscious throughout, communicating with the recovery teams and suffered no major injuries.
"Further information will follow when available.
"The session was red flagged and was not restarted due to the damage caused to the tyre wall following the impact.
"At this stage the cause of the accident has not been determined."
The incident occurred right on the halfway mark of the 40 minute session.
At the time of the session being red flagged Raffaele Marciello was leading with a time of 2:03.9958 in his GruppeM Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3.
Luca Stolz (2:04.1362) and Mathieu Jaminet (2:04.2938) filled out the remainder of the top three.
