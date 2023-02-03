WHAT do you get if you take an international GT endurance race at the iconic Mount Panorama, add superstar Valentino Rossi, a Red Bull Formula 1 car and good weather?
You get not not only the potential to set a new Bathurst 12 Hour crowd record, but to possibly smash the existing mark.
Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis revealed that the first day at Mount Panorama was the biggest Friday in terms of spectator numbers in the history of the event.
While waiting for official figures, he said Friday's attendance was "five or six times up on what it would normally be".
That isn't the only sign the event is poised for a record either.
"If you can remember past years, Friday at the 12 Hour was always an extremely quiet crowd, Saturday was the day everyone started rolling in," he said.
"We had queues coming in on a Friday, like it's crazy.
"This year our camping sales are up 50 percent on the previous record year which was in 2020, our tickets, we're on track for a 65 percent increase on 2020, which was a record year. Like phenomenal.
"We're selling tickets because the attraction is right, it's an experience for the fans whether you're a purist or not - it's enticing."
As Rudiz indicated, the three-day attendance record for the Bathurst 12 Hour was set in 2020. That year 43,111 fans flocked to Mount Panorama, eclipsing the previous record of 41,610 set in 2018.
As for the overall record, that came in 2019 when the event ran over four days with a total figure of 49,495.
While Rudiz is eagerly anticipating the final number, he is proud that all the hard work put in behind the scenes to grow the event have paid off.
It includes the return of all professional driver teams to the event - something not seen in 2022 due COVID-19 restrictions - after some "robust conversations with teams".
"To see it grow this year after COVID, a lot of things happened in the background to make it happen, but it's that level which we've always wanted the international event to get to from our perspective," he said.
"To get the pro back has been a massive thing ... I think what it showed was the mystique of Mount Panorama is there not only for Australians but the world."
But an even bigger drawcard than the good weather and a quality field has been the addition of seven-time MotoGP champion-turned Team WRT BMW driver Rossi to the grid.
He brings with him a legion of fans who followed his MotoGP career and when he topped Friday's second practice session, excitement built even further.
Rudiz already has his fingers crossed this year's appearance won't be a one-off for the Italian star.
"The Rossi coup was a big one, the timing was perfect for that," Rudiz said.
"If he has a good time here this weekend, and he seems to be having a good time ... he's really relaxed and I think that give us the proposition of getting him back in the future."
The other huge coup that Rudiz and his team pulled off for the 2023 event was adding a demonstration session from the 2011 Red Bull RB7 Formula 1 Car to the Saturday schedule.
"The F1 car has been a big thing. That all came about from the relationship with Red Bull, they were doing a few things out here in Australia, the timing was perfect," Rudiz said.
"I said to them 'Mount Panorama' and they said 'Yep we're in'. That was a game changer for us.
"The fans get to see the car up close, which you can't do that at the grand prix, so that's a very cool thing.
"That one car on a track, by itself, the noise it makes, that talk we get, the fans' reaction of 'Oh my God' that's what we want to have."
The demonstration session will run from 1.25pm on Saturday for 20 minutes.
