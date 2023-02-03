Western Advocate
Health

Labor candidate Cameron Shaw concerned about loss of doctors in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 4 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Shaw is the Labor candidate for the seat of Bathurst at the upcoming NSW election. Picture by Phil Blatch

BATHURST Labor candidate Cameron Shaw says the loss of four medical registrars from the public hospital could be "the tipping point" for further staff losses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.