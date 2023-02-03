BATHURST Labor candidate Cameron Shaw says the loss of four medical registrars from the public hospital could be "the tipping point" for further staff losses.
On Friday night, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) released a statement advising that the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) would be withdrawing accreditation for medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital, citing concerns about supervision and workloads.
The health district said it was informed of the decision earlier in the day.
As a result, four medical registrars will be withdrawn from the medical roster and will leave Bathurst to continue their specialist training at other appropriate facilities.
While the health district said it is working to secure locum or contracted medical officers to ensure there are minimal disruptions, Mr Shaw is worried about the impact the RACP's decision will have on health services in the coming weeks and months.
"This shows that our health system is being neglected, to the point where doctors are leaving, and we don't have the resources to cover this," he said.
"This is a major blow for Bathurst and a major blow for health care for the entire region as a whole."
Mr Shaw fears more hospital staff - be it doctors, nurses, administration staff or cleaners - could resign if they're put under even more pressure.
"This might be the tipping point for a lot more staff - nursing, doctors or even cleaning staff - this might be the tipping point where people go, 'Enough is enough. If the hospital can't do enough for us, we can't do anything for the hospital'," he said.
He said the RACP's decision has come under the watch of the NSW Liberal and Nationals government, and its elected members need to step up to address the loss of doctors immediately.
"Whether it was us, Labor, or a Liberal/Nationals government, something has to be done," Mr Shaw said.
"This is healthcare we are talking about. Politics aside, people need healthcare. That's just a general rule.
"We don't have enough staff ratios, the workload is just too large, which is why these doctors are leaving."
He said it's not just about getting the accreditation for training at Bathurst Hospital reinstated, but also resolving the other issues that were recently highlighted in a new Australian Medical Association report.
The hospital's emergency department was rated one of the worst in the Central West.
It scored red light ratings for emergency, urgent and semi-urgent treatment times, and a yellow light for non-urgent treatment.
The only green light rating the emergency department received was for resuscitation.
The hospital also scored a red light rating for delivering non-urgent elective surgery in the required timeframe.
"The critical waiting times are in the red. People are waiting too long for treatment, which is probably another reason why these doctors are leaving, because the conditions and the staffing ratios are just not enough and something needs to be done for the sake of Bathurst," Mr Shaw said.
"We need good healthcare."
