Western Advocate
Health

Greens call for better staffing ratios amidst hospital crisis

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated February 4 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kay Nankervis, Greens candidate for Bathurst.

NEWS that the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) is withdrawing medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital is a damning indictment of the state government's attitude to people in the bush, says the Greens candidate for Bathurst Kay Nankervis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.