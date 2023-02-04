Greens call for better staffing ratios amidst hospital crisis

NEWS that the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) is withdrawing medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital is a damning indictment of the state government's attitude to people in the bush, says the Greens candidate for Bathurst Kay Nankervis.
Ms Nankervis, who announced her intention to contest the seat of Bathurst in the March election this week, asked where Paul Toole's attention was, given the dire situation the hospital now faces.
She said, eight months on from the report tabled to parliament regarding the regional and rural health inquiry, revealing the chaotic state of the region's health system, questions need to be asked of exactly what Mr Toole has done to fix the situation.
"What has happened in the last eight months?" she asked.
"What has the state government done about this and what has the local member Paul Toole done about this?
"What has he done to address these issues that were raised? It's not like Bathurst Base Hospital didn't know it had problems and now the RACP has had to intervene.
"I think that is very troubling."
On Friday night, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) released a statement advising that the RACP would be withdrawing accreditation for medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital, citing concerns about supervision and workloads.
The health district said it was informed of the decision earlier in the day.
As a result, four medical registrars will be withdrawn from the medical roster and will leave Bathurst to continue their specialist training at other appropriate facilities.
It was a double blow for the hospital after earlier this week its emergency department was rated one of the worst in the Central West, scoring red light ratings for emergency, urgent and semi-urgent treatment times, and a yellow light for non-urgent treatment.
Ms Nankervis said what we are hearing from the RACP about their concerns around Bathurst Base Hospital is a shocking reflection of the state of the healthcare system across NSW.
"Staff workloads are just too high ... there's not enough staff," she said.
"There is acute understaffing and it sounds like a problem with supervision and they are asked to be under taking work which they should be supervised to do, and that's because the people who can do the work unsupervised under current rules are regulations are not there."
She said, since the announcement, the local health district has been "scrambling to do something", but it cannot fix the problem unless the overall problem of the NSW health system is fixed.
"And that is one which impacts so badly on the regions," Ms Nankervis said.
"You should know you have the right resources at your fingertips, no matter what post code you live in.
"What this indicates is the people in the seat of Bathurst and those in all regional centres can expect their doctors, the people who attend to them in emergencies, are overworked, stressed and burnt out.
"What we need to see is a response to this particular thing affecting Bathurst Base from the state government at the top level.
"We need to hear from the state cabinet about why this is happening at Bathurst Base, and what they are going to do to fix the endemic problem across the entire state of NSW, especially in the regions.
"They keep talking, but nothing changes."
She said questions need to be asked.
"What has happened in the last eight months, what has the state government done about this and what has the local member Paul Toole done about this?"
She also worries about the wellbeing of all doctors and other medical staff working at Bathurst Base Hospital.
"With burn out, how is everyone?" she asked.
"I would urge the local health district and state government to provide immediate resources to evaluate the mental and physical health of everyone working in that hospital.
"This [situation] raises a huge red flag about responsibility being given to medical staff.
"Are the right medical staff being assigned to us? Are they all getting enough sleep? Are they working appropriate hours? Are they being looked after?
"How fatigued is everyone at Bathurst Base and what are the implications for patient care?
She said, from a Greens point of view, the party wants to see people looked after, both staff and patients.
"We say the public hospital system is in dire straits at the moment because of years of under resourcing," she said.
"Bathurst Base is a case in point.
"We want to introduce safe nurse-to-patient ratios and, in the case, of doctors make sure there is a safe number of doctors attending to patients," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.