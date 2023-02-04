Western Advocate
Warren Aubin casts doubt over of locums coming to Bathurst after loss of registrars

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 4 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
Warren Aubin outside the heritage building of Bathurst Hospital. Picture by Chris Seabrook

WARREN Aubin says he doubts enough locums or contracted medical officers will be found quick enough to fill the void following the loss of four medical registrars at the hospital.

