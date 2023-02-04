DEPUTY Premier Paul Toole has spoken to head of the Western NSW Local Health District to "ensure the appropriate steps are taken" to reinstate the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) training accreditation to Bathurst Base Hospital following a shock announcement late Friday night.
The WNSWLHD released a statement late Friday advising that the RACP would be withdrawing accreditation for medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital, citing concerns about supervision and workloads.
The health district said it was informed of the decision earlier in the day.
As a result, four medical registrars will be withdrawn from the medical roster and will leave Bathurst to continue their specialist training at other appropriate facilities.
It was a double blow for the hospital after earlier this week its emergency department was rated one of the worst in the Central West, scoring red light ratings for emergency, urgent and semi-urgent treatment times, and a yellow light for non-urgent treatment.
Mr Toole said he has spoken to the chief executive officer of WNSWLHD, Mark Spittal, and asked him to ensure the appropriate next steps are taken.
"My expectation is that the Bathurst Health Service works with the Western NSW Local Health District to address the issues raised by the RACP to ensure that re-accreditation comes back as quickly as possible," he said.
He said he has been advised the registers will continue their training at another location, but said "we want to be in a position to continue to attract training doctors here into the future".
Asked what the government had done to address the struggling regional health network in the eight months since the regional and rural health inquiry report was tabled to NSW Parliament, he said the appointment of Regional Health Minister, Bronnie Taylor, was a significant step forward.
However, he did not comment on her success in instigating real change on the ground.
"I think what we've done, had a regional and rural health minister that has been appointed in the role [is significant]," Mr Toole said
"It's the very first time that any government has appointed anyone to that position, and that was to put a spotlight on regional and rural health right across the state.
"One thing we're progressing here in Bathurst, which is really important for the future, is the $200 million upgrade going into the hospital, which will ensure we are building for the future and also attracting the staff that are needed to work within that facility as we go forward."
He said there was a lot of work going on in the back ground regarding this.
"We have to have a clinical services plan done first; that's what they have been doing, going through the concept design of the new hospital," he said.
"They are big steps and you can't announce it overnight. There is a process involved in that there is consultation taking place with community and stakeholders.
"We know that upgrade is well and truly needed. It's something I have been advocating for and something I said needs to happen because the worst thing is, and I hate, people going out of town when they can't get basic care or services in the local area.
"That's why it is critical this happens as soon as it can be done."
Mr Toole said he has been told the hospital will still be functioning despite losing four registrars.
But he said he wants to the hospital to be in a position where it can continue to attract doctors.
"Not only to Bathurst but to regional areas," he said.
"I said to the chief executive officer that they need to address the issues that have been raised by the RACP as quickly as possible to assure that accreditation can be reinstated at the hospital. That's critical.
"My expectation is that they go and sit down with them and address the concerns that have been raised and work out how to fulfil those matters that have been raised."
Responding to comments made by Greens candidate Kay Nankervis that he had failed the electorate, Mr Toole disagreed.
"We're obviously in a political sphere at the moment and when you're delivering on things like a MRI at the hospital and putting $200 million for an upgrade, I don't think that's failing," he said.
"I think that's actually kicking a lot of goals for the future of community when it comes to health services."
And, two months out from the election, his message was simple.
"I think we all want good health services here. Bring it on, lets get that $200 million upgrade done sooner rather than later," he said.
"We all need it, and it's going to be needed for the entire region."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.