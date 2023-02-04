Western Advocate
Health

Paul Toole responds to loss of doctors at Bathurst Hospital

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated February 4 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:15pm
Deputy premier Paul Toole (right) in the grounds of Bathurst Hospital with councillor Warren Aubin.

DEPUTY Premier Paul Toole has spoken to head of the Western NSW Local Health District to "ensure the appropriate steps are taken" to reinstate the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) training accreditation to Bathurst Base Hospital following a shock announcement late Friday night.

Local News

