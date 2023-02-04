THE medical crisis facing Bathurst Base Hospital is symptomatic of the larger rural health diaster which is currently looming, says one of the city's most experienced general practitioners, Dr Ross Wilson.
In a shock announcement Friday night, the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) released a statement advising that the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) had stripped Bathurst Base Hospital of its medical registrar training accreditation, citing concerns about supervision and workloads.
Subsequently, four medical registrars will be withdrawn from the medical roster and will leave Bathurst to continue their specialist training at other appropriate facilities.
Dr Wilson, a GP with over 30 years of medical experience, said the news was incredibly disappointing.
"I suppose it points to a bigger problem with the whole educational system and the fact we are very reliant on enough staff to provide time for the physicians to teach and remove some of the workloads of the registrars so they actually have time to learn as well as do their job," he said.
He said in his 30-plus-year career, he could not recall a similar situation occurring at Bathurst Base.
"No, it's happened at other hospitals; it happened at Westmead, they withdrew anaesthetic training, it happened at Nepean and Prince Alfred," he said.
"They (the RACP) have various educational bodies that supervise the registrar, the doctor in training, and if you're not up to scratch they will remove your accreditation until you correct the problem.
"And obviously the Western LHD is faced with a situation of correcting the problem so that we can get accreditation back."
Given the damning report from the parliamentary inquiry into rural and regional health, and the Australian Medical Association's latest report card of Bathurst Base Hospital earlier this week, Dr Wilson said the current situation is the worst he has seen.
"Bathurst is just a sign and symptom of the rural health disaster as it is," he said.
He said the state and federal governments were both to blame, having neglected the rural and regional health sector for years.
"I guess we don't have the votes. Everything in Australia is urban centric and until we get a real turnaround in that attitude, we're not going to have enough money or enough people and were going to struggle from one disaster to the next," he said.
Dr Wilson said the time has come to get all players to the table and quickly to formulate a plan forward that everyone commits to.
"Which ever party is in power. Don't play politics, play people, and what the people need is a concerted effort of local federal levels to get a real solution going," he said.
"I mean, Mark Butler has also come out after the health ministers met in the last few days saying, 'Yes, we have a plan', and something like that, but there are no details.
"There are concepts, nothing concrete, and that's been sorely lacking.
"We thought we might get some concrete advice out of the rural health inquiry ... we got a lot of suggestions, a lot of self-evident things were spoken about, but nothing really committed.
"Because having this duopoly of state-owned hospital system and feds-own, the rest of the medical operation just doesn't work.
"You can't have two masters trying to run a system which needs to be integrated.
"We need a different funding model. Medicare was fit for purose in the 1960s, it's totally not fit for purpose in the 2000s.
"When people have a good will and get together and say, 'This is what is going to be', then something will happen that is effective."
As for what the next week will bring for Bathurst Base Hospital, Dr Wilson said he really doesn't know.
"I really don't know. I don't think anyone can predict that," he said.
"We've got registrars guaranteed for the next week, so there is going to be some real scrambling."
But he said, given the state of play, it was possible the health district would struggle to fill those positions.
"No one in their right mind [wants to walk into that]," Dr Wilson said.
"That is why finding GPs for remote and rural areas is extremely hard and they are paying big, big money.
"If I wanted to down tools in Bathurst and go out in some remote town, I can pick up $3500 a day to service the town, but no one wants to go because they know they are going to be worked off their feet.
"In the long term not survivable.
"There are towns in Western Australia where you're guaranteed a million dollars if you move there. It's big bikkies now, but who wants to do that?
"As soon as you offer that type of money people say, 'Why?' ... there's got to be something wrong with the place."
"As I say, it's a miniature disaster.
"There could be a solution if people get together with good will and with the people and patients as a priority. Not politics and not playing with ideas and so on. It has to be something concrete."
He said, at the end of the day, Bathurst and Orange are supposed to be one hospital with two campuses.
"It's about time that really saw fruit and we started to behave like a proper hospital system ... not two separate towns which hate each other with a vengeance," he said.
Having said that, Dr Wilson said looking towards the future, with the $200 million dollar upgrade to come that will be a gamechanger for the city once it's complete.
"I will give them this. I met with the people planning the upgrade and that's going to be starting in 2025. They have some very good ideas and very good concepts, and if what they are saying comes to fruition we will have a first rate bar none hospital," he said.
"The people who are doing the planning they are consulting this time round ... they are talking to physicians and they are talking to patients. They are doing a good job.
"When the $200 million starts to get really spent, I think you'll get big bangs for your buck," he said.
