"I RECKON even if he punted me into the sand trap, that would still be the biggest moment of my career."
The fans loved to have him, the organisers loved to have him and those words showed Grant Denyer also loved to have Italian superstar Valentino Rossi at Mount Panorama.
Just as Denyer is amongst those drivers who are competing in the 2023 edition of the Bathurst 12 Hour, so too is seven-time MotoGP champion-turned BMW driver Rossi.
Though Denyer has done countless laps of Mount Panorama and Rossi is a 12 hour rookie, the Bathurst driver could not help but be drawn in but the star power of 'The Doctor'.
He joked that even if he got punted by Rossi on race day he'd view it as "an honour".
"I've got a lot of people coming up to watch this race that have never watched me race before in my life and the only reason they have come is because he's here," he said.
Denyer said the presence of Rossi was evidence of just how special Mount Panorama and the Bathurst 12 Hour is.
The 6.213 kilometre circuit which Denyer will take on in a Lamborghini Huracan in the 12 Hour, is one which challenges and excites at the same time.
"There's a reason why Rossi is here, man he's done everything that you could ever possibly imagine in the sporting world, yet this is so high on his bucket list and that's just the appeal that this place has," he said.
"It's bloody terrifying, I won't lie, driving these things around here these days is so fast, the commitment is next level and you're very aware of the danger when things go wrong, but that's just part of the appeal.
"Why do people go sky diving? Why do they go rock climbing? You like to put the toe over the edge, and let yourself know that you're feeling alive."
Denyer and his team-mates David Wall, Tony D'Alberto and Adrian Deitz will all be pushing the limits on Sunday.
They are one of five silver class contenders and Denyer is hoping their Wall Racing team will mark the 2023 event with a podium.
"She's [the Lamborghini] absolutely flying this year, she's had a bit of an upgrade from last year, a lot of electronics with ABS and traction which is making it a lot quicker ... she's super fast so maybe another podium is on the way," he said.
"You've got to remember there's four drivers and two of us aren't as fast as the other two - but my smile's nice," he laughed.
"But look anything can happen and we're in the silver category, so we're right amongst it with every chance in the world, I love this place."
