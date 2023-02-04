BATHURST deputy mayor Ben Fry said it is "extremely disappointing" to see the city's public hospital will be losing four medical registrars.
However, he is putting his faith in the NSW government and the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) to get the accreditation for training reinstated.
On Friday night, the health district released a statement advising that the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) would be withdrawing accreditation for medical registrar training at Bathurst Base Hospital.
As a result, four medical registrars will be withdrawn from the medical roster and will leave Bathurst to continue their specialist training at other appropriate facilities.
"It's extremely disappointing news to hear that we will be losing that accreditation," Cr Fry said.
"I expect the WNSWLHD and the NSW state government to work swiftly and tactilely to reinstate this accreditation with the governing body.
"They've obviously cited issues about supervision in our hospital, which plays to the point that it is under resourced."
The WNSWLHD has said "every effort is being applied to secure locum or contracted medical officers" that can fill the void that will be left by the loss of the four medical registrars.
In terms of resources, Cr Fry said there is a $200 million redevelopment coming for the hospital, but staffing needs to be addressed first.
"We're very fortunate to have received $200 million of capital expenditure through the NSW government and our hardworking local member, Paul Toole, but it is obvious that a shortfall of op-ex is still apparent and we need more operational resources for more staffing for the Bathurst region," he said.
Cr Fry's expectation is that the NSW government "will be on the front foot with this one" to ensure those resources are forthcoming.
The RACP's decision to pull its registrars from the hospital was due to concerns about supervision and workload.
Cr Fry said it was concerning that this was the situation registrars, who are qualified doctors in training to become specialists, were facing in Bathurst.
"It's very concerning. I expect the best healthcare standards for the citizens of Bathurst, the ones we deserve," he said.
"It's tough in a regional centre and we've seen NSW Health prioritise Orange and other regional centres over Bathurst for too long.
"We need more of the pie in Bathurst in terms of both capital and operational expenditure, and I know the NSW Government will act quickly to ensure this happens."
Mr Toole also laid out his expectations on Saturday.
He has spoken to the chief executive officer of WNSWLHD, Mark Spittal, and asked him to ensure the appropriate next steps are taken.
"My expectation is that the Bathurst Health Service works with the Western NSW Local Health District to address the issues raised by the RACP to ensure that re-accreditation comes back as quickly as possible," Mr Toole said.
