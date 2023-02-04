Western Advocate
Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park reacts to loss of doctors in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 4 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
NSW Labor leader Chris Minns with the Shadow Minister for Health, Ryan Park, outside Bathurst Ambulance Station in September, 2022. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

SHADOW Health Minister Ryan Park has slammed Deputy Premier Paul Toole and the Coalition for allowing Bathurst Base Hospital to regress to the point that it has lost accreditation to train medical registrars.

