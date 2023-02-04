SHADOW Health Minister Ryan Park has slammed Deputy Premier Paul Toole and the Coalition for allowing Bathurst Base Hospital to regress to the point that it has lost accreditation to train medical registrars.
The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) informed the Western NSW Local Health District on Friday that it was withdrawing accreditation for medical registrar training at the hospital, which will result in four medical registrars being moved on to other facilities.
The health district is now scrambling to find locums and contracted medical officers who can fill the positions.
According to the NSW Labor Party, which hopes to form government at the March 25 election, the loss of these medical registrars "is just the latest in a long line of consequences for twelve years of neglect under the Liberals and Nationals".
Mr Park said the Bathurst community has a right to be furious that its hospital is losing more medical professionals.
"The Bathurst community have a right to be furious at this news," he said.
"This Liberal National government's neglect of regional healthcare is having dire consequences for essential services in our communities.
"The Deputy Premier must stand up today and explain why he did not intervene in this matter earlier and promise the Bathurst community their access to healthcare services will not be impacted."
Mr Toole was contacted by the Western Advocate on Saturday about the latest blow for the hospital.
He said he had spoken to the chief executive officer of WNSWLHD, Mark Spittal, and asked him to ensure the appropriate next steps are taken.
"My expectation is that the Bathurst Health Service works with the Western NSW Local Health District to address the issues raised by the RACP to ensure that re-accreditation comes back as quickly as possible," he said.
Mr Toole also pointed to the $200 million redevelopment of the hospital, announced by the NSW Government in mid 2022, as a way forward to better health services for the Bathurst community.
"One thing we're progressing here in Bathurst, which is really important for the future, is the $200 million upgrade going into the hospital, which will ensure we are building for the future and also attracting the staff that are needed to work within that facility as we go forward," he said.
The Labor Party is also promising to improve health services in NSW if it is elected in March.
It has committed to implementing the rural health inquiry recommendations and funding 500 additional regional paramedics in the first term of government.
Labor has said it plans to introduce minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels to public hospitals, starting with emergency departments.
The party has also promised to fund an additional 29 McGrath Breast Care nurses to support people right across NSW.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
