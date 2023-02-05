RUGBY'S Tanvir Singh went bang with the bat while his teammates feasted with the ball to take their side to first innings points against Bathurst City at George Park 1.
After winning the toss the Rugby attack never let the Redbacks get going, as they held the City men to 102 off 44 overs.
Opener Cohen Schubert (28) was the only batter to make a solid start to their innings.
The Redbacks middle order were completely tied down by Rugby's bowling.
Batters four through eight would end up scoring a combined 12 runs from 95 deliveries.
It could have been much worse for Redbacks if not for a couple of useful late efforts from Connor Whale (19) and Mick Tobin (15) that lifted the side when they were at 7-59.
Sam Macpherson (4-22) and Yousuf Qurshi (3-26) were the best of the Rugby attack while Flynn Taylor (2-9) was also economical.
Singh, sent out as opener, relished the move up the order as he blasted an unbeaten 94 runs from just 74 deliveries to almost pass the Redbacks total on his own.
Matt Holmes (2-59) was the best bowler for Bathurst City.
AN unbeaten 100 from Dan Casey has put City Colts into a commanding position in their match at Loco Oval against Orange City.
Colts won the toss and chose to bat first on their home turf.
Warriors picked up the big early wicket of Henry Shoemark (0) but remaining opener Pat Hill (24) and Russ Gardner (74) took Colts past 50.
Josh Toole made a quick 23 before his dismissal brought Casey to the crease.
Casey hit 16 fours and a six on his way to his unbeaten century, and received strong support during his effort from both Gardner and Garth Mangan (28 not out).
Brad Johnson (4-63) toiled away over 22 overs for his wickets while Lachlan Harper (2-35) also made breakthroughs.
Colts declared as soon as Casey brought up his ton and they made a brilliant start with the ball.
Henderson was in fine form with the ball as he removed Harper (0), Tom Markey (14), Shaun Churchill (12) and Steven Sharp (0) within the 14 overs left in the day.
Opener Josh Coyte (19 not out) remains out in the middle for the Warriors next week.
COOPER Brien picked up his second successive BOIDC century to take his St Pat's Old Boys side to first innings points against Centrals at Morse Park 1.
Brien blasted 14 fours and four sixes on his way to 102 runs, taking his team for a precarious early position in their run chase into a dominant position.
His efforts came after the Saints bowling attack had a great day in the field.
Angus Norton (45) and Kurt Gander (19) made a reasonable start for Centrals but a promising day quickly came apart for the team when four of the next five batters would fall for ducks.
Matt Fearnley (4-21) and Connor Slattery (4-33) provided a big one-two punch with the ball as they ripped through the Centrals order.
Fearnley at one stage took 3-4 in the space of 12 deliveries.
Early in the run chase Bailey Brien and Andrew Brown both fell for five runs, to have their side 2-18, but Cooper Brien's innings quickly flipped proceedings back in the Saints' favour.
Andrew Ryan (17) and Connor Slattery (12) pitched in while Brien teed off at the opposite end.
Pat's will be in a position to potentially claim an outright win when Centrals resume their second innings at 2-40 next Saturday.
ONE of the best team efforts with the bat this season has seen Orange CYMS jump out to a commanding spot in their meeting with ORC at Riawena Oval.
Seven CYMS batters scored 25 runs or more after they won the toss and made the most of their decision to bat.
Charlie Tink was the best of those as he reached 70 while Rory Daburger (55) was the other player to reach a half century.
Middle order pairing Brett Wykes (48) and Mac Webster (40) went close to joining them in that club while opener Joey Coughlan (38) also made a great start.
CYMS would put together four 40-plus partnership throughout the day.
Alex Mitton (3-69) was the best of the ORC bowlers while Tait Borgstahl (2-39) was the other player to take multiple scalps.
Jamie Austin and Lachlan Wykes (both 1 not out) will resume at the crease next week, should CYMS choose to continue batting.
