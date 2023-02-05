Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

How your team fared on the opening day of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket's 12th round

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RUGBY UNION (3-174 dec.) defeated BATHURST CITY (102 and 1-24) on first innings

RUGBY'S Tanvir Singh went bang with the bat while his teammates feasted with the ball to take their side to first innings points against Bathurst City at George Park 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.