A long road ahead for Bathurst Base Hospital after being stripped of training accreditation

February 6 2023 - 4:30am
It's a long road ahead for a hospital in crisis

HAVING lost its medical registrar training accreditation late Friday, Bathurst Base Hospital now faces the onerous task of re-accreditation, a process that can take anywhere from six to 18 months.

