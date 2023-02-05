TRAVELLING from the Sunshine Coast in Queensland to attend the 2023 LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour could have been a 12 hour trek in itself for Cynthia and Rodney Zaverdinos.
But instead the couple made the decision to fly to Sydney from their home town and drive the two hours to Bathurst.
This was a decision that only increased the couple's appreciation for the power of perseverance of the vehicles and drivers competing in the international endurance event.
"It's an endurance race, so the other cars race for 20 laps or 40 laps or something like that, these things race for 6 hours, this is a 12 hour race," Mr Zaverdinos said.
"If your car lasts, and can stay out of trouble for 24 hours or 12 hours, you've got a great product ... a sellable product."
The appreciation of these vehicles and drivers became all the more exciting for the couple, as they had the opportunity to meet the best of the best in the racing biz.
"We met all these famous people like Matt Campbell," Mr Zaverdinos said.
As well as meeting racing legend Matt Campbell, the couple also had the chance to meet Grand Prix motorcycle racing world champion Valentino Rossi, who made his 12 Hour debut this year.
"All these years you wait to meet the man and all of a sudden you meet him," Mr Zaverdinos said.
"It's just fantastic. These people are legends."
The attendance of racing giants, and having the ability for the stars to mingle with fans is just one way in which the couple feels the event has grown in past years.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Having attended the 12 Hour for six or seven years consecutively, Mr and Mrs Zaverdinos have been consistently impressed with the development of the competition.
"Oh yeah it's definitely gotten bigger, without a doubt," Mr Zaverdinos said.
"And more international people like Rossi and stuff are coming down now so people are realising that it's now an international race."
According to Mr Zaverdinos, the success of the 12 Hour lies in the fact that it's different from other racing events held at Mount Panorama.
"The things that are important about this race is that it's not like any other race we have here," he said.
"You have the V8's in October, but that's just two cars - this is everything.
"It's Audis, it's Lamborghinis, it's Porsches, it's Mercedes ... they are the crème de la crème of motor racing."
Although Mr Zaverdinos believes all the vehicles competing in the 12 Hour are of the highest quality, in his mind, there is one that stands out from the rest.
"Porsche of course, Porsche has to win," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.