HE thought that his days of scoring first grade centuries were in the past by City Colts mainstay Dan Casey showed that wasn't the case as he brought up a vital ton on Saturday.
In a match where Colts were looking to bounce back positively from a heavy loss in the previous round Casey answered the call with an unbeaten 100 against Orange City at Loco Oval, putting his side in a position to claim first innings success.
Casey was one of two centurions in Saturday's first day of Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket round 12 action, with St Pat's Old Boys' Cooper Brien notching up his third ton of the season.
Brien's 102 was another big-hitting affair, which has marked him as one of the competition's in-form cricketers.
Casey was still waiting for his breakthrough moment in a season where Colts teammates Henry Shoemark, Josh Toole and Russ Gardner had all fired at various points with the bat.
That arrived in a big way on Saturday as Casey made his presence known with 16 fours and a six.
Gardner (74) also played a big hand in getting the Colts to a total of 7-284 declared.
Colts called an end to their innings as soon as Casey brought up his ton and teammate Dave Henderson got to work with the ball.
He claimed all four of the Warriors wickets that fell on the day to finish with figures of 4-7 from his eight overs, with the visitors set to resume on 4-52 next week.
Casey said he surprised himself with the innings that he was able to put together.
"I was starting to think that my last hundred was behind me, to be honest," he said.
"You start to think like that when you're out of form."
It had been a rough return to cricket for Casey since the Christmas break.
He hadn't gone beyond one run from three innings but he was striking it cleanly in Saturday's performance.
Casey said with limited to no practice it's been just as much of a mental battle as a physical one to get a good innings together.
"I haven't been able to train. I've got my own mowing business and I've go two young kids so that makes it very difficult to get back in form," he said.
"When you go into games with no confidence you tend to find funny ways to get out, and everything seems to go to hand, so it was good to spend some time in the middle and hit some out of the middle as well.
"Priorities have changed a lot in the last few years. Cricket was number one but it's now third in line behind family and my business, which is at its busiest time of the year, and while cricket has suffered I still love it.
"It's disappointing that I haven't been able to contribute a bit more and help the guys out."
Next Saturday shapes up as a great battle between the sides, who are both chasing as many points as possible to keep themselves within reach of a top four finish.
"Both teams need an outright win so I'm expecting a very attacking game next week. We had a fair few runs on the board, and it was a great declaration from Russ, but we had to back that up with the ball," Casey said.
"We did drop a couple of chances, which was unfortunate, but we did end up getting the wicket of the player we dropped twice. We've got them four down, which is a great start, and Hendo bowled really well."
Another team looking to keep themselves in the hunt for a finals spot is St Pat's Old Boys.
Brien helped that cause with his knock against Centrals at Morse Park 1.
It comes just a week after he hit a match-winning 107 against Bathurst City.
His latest ton was brought up with 14 fours and four sixes, and it helped take his side well past the Centrals total of 109.
Saints finished the day with first innings points already secured - declaring at 7-163 - and they'll have their sights set on an outright victory when play resumes.
Centrals will be having nightmares of the Saints top order batter, as his first century of the second came back in their round two meeting at Riawena Oval where he hit 108.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.