IT WAS a record breaking weekend all around for the Bathurst 12 Hour.
The weekend saw record crowds, campers, a record lap and a record distance - something that can be attributed to the hard work of a man with a plan, event director Shane Rudzis.
The official crowd figure for the weekend was 53,446 people, blitzing the previous number by around 4,000 people.
The former record was set in 2019, before COVID disruptions left the event up in the air.
But this year, Mr Rudzis was determined to put the pandemic behind him, and make history with the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.
"We're back - we've put COVID behind us, and we welcomed back the world to watch, and also to attend, the Bathurst 12 Hour," he said.
Mr Rudzis took over the charge as event director in 2022, and knew exactly what was needed to bring it back with a bang.
"It needed to get back some international entries, it needed to have a lot more activities to get away from the track, bigger car shows, manufacturer involvement with display cars, entertainment, aerial displays," he said.
International acts included the 12 Hour debut for Valentino Rossi, whose presence was a highlight for many attendees.
Along with Rossi, the Red Bull car was another big draw card.
"Having the Formula 1 car, it's the exciting new things that attract not just motor sport fans and not just automotive people, but the general public who want to do new things coming out of COVID," Mr Rudzis said.
As well as a variety of attractions at Mount Panorama to entice crowds to attend the event, Mr Rudzis also wanted to ensure that off track events were as exciting as possible, including Track to Town, on Thursday, February 5.
"Every day has been just such a huge success and the exposure that we're getting from the event is something that I'm very proud of and puts us on a really strong trajectory," he said.
"We're not just back from COVID, we're on a brand new level that is going to send us up into the stratosphere."
This next level is something that Mr Rudzis said he is really proud of, especially for himself and the 12 Hour team.
"There's a lot of hard work and dedication that's gone into this," he said.
"To execute and pull off this event is something that has been absolutely extraordinary."
Something that Mr Rudzis found especially extraordinary, was the fan interactions he had over the weekend, which left him feeling quite emotional.
"On Thursday night and on Friday night I went up to the top of the Mount at sunset ... just to see what the vibe was like up there," he said.
"Both times I met some campers up there and they asked who I am and I told them I was the event director and that I was running the event.
"They said, 'Can I give you a hug?' and I asked why, and they said, 'We've been coming for ten years, and the event was already good, but you've made it so amazing.'
"To get that reaction from people, it does make me proud."
But this pride is something that Mr Rudzis knows would have been impossible without the immense dedication from fans.
"It's all about the fans," he said.
"Without the fans, we're nothing and to have them enjoy themselves is everything."
