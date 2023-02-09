THE OFFICIAL charity partner of the Bathurst 12 Hour - Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) - has over 25,000 more reasons to feel McHappy following the race weekend.
More than $25,000 was raised for the Central West RMHC House, between a McCafé van and a Valentino Rossi inspired auction.
Located at the entry to the overhead bridge on Pitt Straight, a McCafé van was the place to be to get a caffeine fix over the weekend.
Early morning risers trying to catch the beginning of the 12 Hour events made the most of the van, and were able to have their coffee while enjoying a sunrise over Mount Panorama.
Not only did the van fuel race patrons, but its aim was also to help fuel the funds of Ronald McDonald House Central West, with 100 per cent of the proceeds from the van being donated to the charity.
"Orange and Bathurst McDonald's are in partnership with Supercars, and we're selling coffee for five dollars, and 100 per cent of that five dollars is going to the charity," owner of McDonald's Bathurst and Kelso Todd Bryant said.
It was a cause that he was keen to get behind, especially after more than 25 years of involvement with Ronald McDonald House.
"I have a passion for the children and families that visit Ronald McDonald House and I just think it's a worthwhile cause," he said.
Attendees at the 12 Hour were stoked with the fact that all of the proceeds were donated to charity.
"We're not selling the coffee, we're actually donating the coffee, but we're asking for a five dollar donation, and they're going, 'Well great, take two taps, take three taps,' so people are paying $20 or $30 for a coffee which is absolutely superb," he said.
The aim of the game was to raise over $5,000 from the van, with an additional $20,000 raised from an adjacent fundraiser - an auction of a Valentino Rossi-inspired car roof.
In tribute to the world champion MotoGP driver's debut at Mount Panorama, the roof of the MARC Mazda vehicle was adorned with Rossi's face, and subsequently signed by every team participating in the 12 Hour.
As well as providing the coffee van for the event, Mr Bryant said that the team at McDonald's were also at the 12 Hour in support of Bathurst driver, Brad Schumacher who is the ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Central West.
"It gave us an opportunity to work with Supercars ... and I would like to thank them for allowing us to be here," Mr Bryant said.
It was a partnership that just made sense to Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis.
"Traditionally, in the area of the event we have a rides and coffee area and we have a car show, it was a perfect fit," he said.
