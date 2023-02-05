IT'S BEEN a weekend like no other for the Skein family, who were announced the winners of Councillor Benjamin Fry's Bathurst 12 Hour giveaway.
The giveaway included two adult passes into the 12 Hour event, two concession passes into the event, and four helicopter joyrides with Sydney Helicopters, all to be personally delivered by Cr Fry himself.
The Skein family spent the morning of Saturday, February 4, in complete shock that they were the lucky winners of the competition.
And, as a result, spent the early morning hours of Sunday, February 5, watching the sun rise and the cars race at the top of Mount Panorama.
Mark Skein was declared the winner on the Saturday morning, and was able to make the easy decision to bring his family to relish in the awesome atmosphere of the racetrack.
"We were very excited because we had plans to come to the races today so when my name was drawn out I actually got my wife to check whether I had read it correctly," Mr Skein said.
After being reassured by his wife, Melissa, that he did in fact read the announcement correctly, the family made contact with Cr Fry and were able to collect their tickets.
"We touched base with Ben and he met us yesterday afternoon and handed us the tickets," Mr Skein said.
"We left home at 5:00 am this morning and we got up on the hill on the first corner and we watched the start."
The family watched the race for a few hours in the morning, and after a brief intermission from the track, the family returned to have a ride in the chopper.
"We went on the helicopter ride and got two laps around Mount Panorama which was spectacular," Mr Skein said.
"To see the angle and the steepness of the track from the helicopter was amazing, and it was great to see so many people out and about and camping at the mountain.
"It's been a great opportunity as a family."
An opportunity that councillor Benjamin Fry was extremely humbled to be able to deliver.
"It's a pleasure to be able to offer the experience of the 12 Hour to some of our locals that may have otherwise have not have been up here," he said
"The Bathurst 12 Hour is another great race in the calendar of motor sport in Bathurst, and whilst I can't buy every person in Bathurst a ticket, I can buy a couple and put them out for a competition."
The competition was a success, with over 100 entrants trying their luck at the random selection process.
"Mark and his family were the lucky winners," Cr Fry said.
"It looked like they really enjoyed the day and really enjoyed the flight around the track."
Cr Fry said he hoped to build on this success and host the competition annually.
The Skein family were extremely grateful, and expressed their gratitude to Cr Fry.
"Thank you to Ben for putting it together ... and for making it happen, it was much appreciated," Mr Skein said.
