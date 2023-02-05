AFTER three years of COVID disruptions, the Bathurst 12 Hour was back better than ever this year, with record attendance for the event at Mount Panorama.
A new attendance record was set over the weekend, with 53,446 fans attending the international endurance event from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5.
The previous record was set in 2019, with 49,495 people attending over what was then, a four-day weekend.
The last time the event was held to its international capacity was in 2020, with the 2021 event cancelled due to the pandemic, and the 2022 event hosted under special COVID guidelines.
"We're back - we've put COVID behind us, and we welcomed back the world to watch, and also to attend the Bathurst 12 Hour," event director Shane Rudzis said.
As well as record attendance, campsites available on the mighty mountain were sold out over the weekend, with over 2500 campers making the most of the facilities.
Mr Rudzis said he was feeling extremely proud of himself, and his team, for their efforts in preparations for the 12 Hour, and the event overall.
"For me personally, I'm just really proud," he said.
"There's a lot of hard work and dedication that's gone into this."
Mr Rudzis thanked the events major stakeholders, including LIQUI MOLY and Bathurst Regional Council.
He also showed his gratitude to all volunteers and officials, and the hospitality of the Bathurst community.
Mr Rudzis also thanked major broadcasters, and the generosity of the racing community for their donations to the events official charity partner; Ronald McDonald House Charities.
