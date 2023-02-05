Western Advocate

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour sees crowd number blitz previous record

By Alise McIntosh
Updated February 5 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 6:30pm
The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour set a new record for crowd attendance for the event. Picture supplied

AFTER three years of COVID disruptions, the Bathurst 12 Hour was back better than ever this year, with record attendance for the event at Mount Panorama.

