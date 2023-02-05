WHILE he wasn't able to add a Bathurst 12 Hour victory to a resume that includes six MotoGP triumphs at Phillip Island, Valentino Rossi has still earned praise for what he did at Mount Panorama.
The 43-year-old racing legend - a man who won an incredible 115 grand prixs during his riding career - placed sixth in his Bathurst 12 Hour debut.
Rossi and his Team WRT team-mates Maxime Martin and Augusto Farfus were in podium contention for much of the race, but with less than three hours remaining they were forced into the garage to remedy a tail light visibility issue.
It dropped them off the lead lap.
Still, what Rossi did over the three days impressed especially given he only made his GT World Challenge debut in 2022.
Amongst those watching him in action and offering praise was another former MotoGP legend in Australia's Mick Doohan.
He offered an insight into not only how good Rossi was at Bathurst, but how well he has adjusted to the next stage of his racing career.
"The guy is a seven time MotoGP world champion, he's been racing in MotoGP for the last 20 years then with the smaller categories before that, so he can learn a track quickly," Doohan said.
"Guys like that, they can walk a track do two laps then be on the pace, and you need to be.
"He's been playing in playing in Formula 1 cars, he's been playing in go karts, he's been playing in cars so look, it doesn't surprise me how well it goes.
"He'll keep getting better and better and better. The guys he's driving with ....they've been doing it since they were kids so put them on a motorcycle and see how they go. He's been doing a great job."
Doohan has first-hand experience in just how challenging Mount Panorama is.
Before Doohan went on to become the five-time MotoGP World Champion, he won the final Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix to be held in the TT format at Mount Panorama in 1988.
Then he got his chance to tackle the 6.213 kilometre circuit at speed on four wheels during a Mercedes track day in 2015.
Doohan averaged close to 150km/hr on his best lap, a two minutes, 30 seconds effort.
"It's just a unique circuit isn't it?," he said as he watched Sunday's 12 Hour unfold.
"It's a really cool little circuit because it's a road, but ever since we've been kids Bathurst has been something, so it's a special place as well.
"It's very much a driver's circuit, or back in the day a rider's circuit.
"I've raced at Bathurst a couple of times. I raced there with Yamaha in '88 and in '87 on a production bike - I think I finished second in that race. I've also done a few Mercedes Benz corporate days at the mountain after the Bathurst 12 Hour, so I know the circuit."
As what Rossi thought of Mount Panorama, the 12 Hour and Bathurst as a whole, he said: "Great motor sport place in pure Australian style, the track is unbelievable".
