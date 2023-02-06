Western Advocate
Brad Shiels produces remarkable drive in Combined Sedans before over-heating issue ends his run

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated February 6 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:00pm
Brad Shiels made up 48 spots in an epic drive in the Combined Sedans series before an over-heating issue halted his run. Picture by Warren Hawkless

IMPROVING 47 spots in the space of eight laps - even though his run was ultimately halted by an overheating issue, what Brad Shiels did at Mount Panorama on Saturday was still epic.

