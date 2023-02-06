IMPROVING 47 spots in the space of eight laps - even though his run was ultimately halted by an overheating issue, what Brad Shiels did at Mount Panorama on Saturday was still epic.
It's an effort that ranks amongst the finest of the Bathurst driver's career.
It came in the final race of the Combined Sports Sedans round at the Mount, the series racing as part of the Bathurst 12 Hour support program.
And it was not just remarkable for the amount of spots Shiels climbed.
Though the JS Racing Fiat 124 Coupe which Shiels drove was the third fastest in qualifying on Friday, the gearbox blew up. It required a quick and less than perfect repair job.
"We blew the gearbox up, it selected first and second gear at the same time and it did a bit a damage. So I only got that one lap in qualifying on Friday morning and that was it," he said.
"We had to go to Sydney to pick up the spare one [gearbox] which wasn't exactly the same as the one we had in it, so we had to make a few modifications to get to fit.
"It was a big job, it was paddle shift that blew up, but we had to put an old-style H-pattern back in it for the race.
"Then I got it on the dummy grid [for race three] and it wouldn't start, so the team had to push me out and I only just made the start, it was all happening."
It was good fun, it would be up there with my best drives definitely.- Brad Shiels
Once the race did start, Shiels' drive was epic.
He had climbed from 50th to 16th in the space of one lap, and by lap eight he was into third.
That rise came even though there was a two-lap safety car period in-between and that the replacement gearbox meant he couldn't fully show what the Fiat was capable of.
"There were heaps of hairy moments, I was passing, three, four, five cars at a time and places where you probably shouldn't pass. It was awesome," he said.
"I was just passing people wherever I could, I was not waiting at all, I knew I had to get through a lot and I had to get it done.
"I was also struggling because the replacement gear box we put in, the gearing was different so sixth gear in the new gear box was like fifth gear in the old one, so was running out of revs not even halfway down Conrod.
"It was 40 kays an hour slower than I should've been down Conrod."
On lap nine Shiels was rapidly closing in on second placed Steven Lacey, but as he approached The Cutting his car slowed.
It had overheated and while Shiels was able to limp it up the Mount and across the top, it came to a halt along Conrod Straight.
"It did get a little bit warm just before the safety car, but that's fairly normal. It just came out of nowhere, that car never usually runs hot, so I'm not sure what happened," Shiels said.
"Probably it was something linked as to why it didn't start.
"It is disappointing to finish like that, but at the same time it was a really cool drive. It was only like a lap and half from the end, so it pretty much feels like I finished the race anyway.
"I definitely would've got second, first would've been a bit more of a battle.
"I started in 50th and nearly got to second, so I made up 47 spots, it was pretty cool. It was good fun, it would be up there with my best drives definitely."
Bathurst 19-year-old Harrison Field was also part the Combined Sedans grid.
While he ran at the back of the grid in his Datsun 120Y, he still enjoyed the experience of competing at just his second Mount Panorama meeting.
Like Shiels, Field also pulled off some good passing moves. On Friday he improved 13 spots and while two of his seven laps in race two were under yellow flag conditions, he improved from 44th to 39th.
In the final race of the round Field was 42nd at the end of lap one and finished in 36th.
