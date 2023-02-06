WATER infrastructure in Bathurst, along with one road, will need to undergo significant repairs after multiple water mains burst in 24 hours last week.
Bathurst Regional Council had to respond to four burst water mains in a 24-hour period over Monday, January 30 and Tuesday, January 31, with some of the mains located in Bentinck, William and Peel streets.
Detours and traffic control were put in place, with crews working quickly to rectify the problem.
Council's director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, has now confirmed that the four incidents were related.
"A service provider outage impacted the automatic pumping system from the water filtration plant," he said.
"One valve remained closed while water was being pumped through the network.
"This increased the pressure in the system causing the breaks."
Assessments following the incidents uncovered significant damage to some of the water infrastructure.
"Water has been restored to all customers and council is in the process of repairing the water infrastructure," Mr Sturgiss said.
"Significant repairs to pipework in some locations is required."
The burst water main on Bentinck Street, above the Rocket Street intersection, also resulted in damage to the road surface.
Mr Sturgiss said a section of the road will need to be re-sheeted, but hasn't said when that might occur.
People can continue to use the road in the meantime.
"All roads are open and safe to use," he said.
"Repairs will need to be made and have been scheduled as part of council's maintenance program."
