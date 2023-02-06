TECHNICAL dramas, a daring pass attempt, a drive through penalty and a drive that almost became an all-time comeback performance.
Maro Engel went through every high and low that Mount Panorama can throw at you within the space of an 60 minutes during the end of Sunday's Bathurst 12 Hour.
Engel and his #999 GruppeM Racing co-drivers Mikael Grenier and Raffaele Marciello had to settle for third place after the team looked like the favourites to win with just over an hour left to race.
The team were poised to win when they held the lead going into their last pit stop, but the car's datalogger was failing to transmit information to race control and that meant the component had to be replaced.
Under big pressure, knowing the Matt Campbell's #912 Porsche was half a minute behind, the GruppeM team successfully made the switch and were able to keep a seven second advantage over the pursuers.
However, the choice of the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing team to not take fresh tyres at their last stop gave driver Jules Gounon a small lead over Engel as the final hour of racing began.
Engel tried to make a pass on Gounon at the Chase and the contact forced the #75 car off the road.
Race officials gave Engel a drive through penalty for the incident which put him back to third place and more than 18 seconds behind Gounon, who had got back onto the road to still lead the race.
The German put in a big effort over the closing half hour of the race to eat away at that margin but he would ultimately finish 1.5 seconds off the winner and just half a second away from Campbell.
"It's very disappointing for us. We had everything under control before we were requested to add a datalogger at the last pit stop, which put us behind," Engel said.
"From that point on I knew I had to make a move. Even though I had fresh tyres and good exits it was hard to keep up on the straights.
"I went for the move and unfortunately we came together. I respect the decision that race control took."
Engel made his attempt to pass Gounon with more than 45 minutes still left on the clock but he defended his decision to make the move.
"The problem is that while I had a tyre advantage, when you're running behind in the slipstream your tyres degrade quicker so I knew I had to make a move quicker rather than wait longer," he said.
"I knew that degradation would happen so that's why I tried the move when I did."
It was an unfortunate incident between Engel and Gounon considering just a matter of days earlier they had teamed up to win their class at the 24 Hours of Daytona.
Despite coming up just short of success in his Bathurst debut Grenier said he enjoyed the experience at Mount Panorama.
"For me it was my first time here, trying to get as many laps in as possible in practice. In the race my job was just to keep it in one piece and give it to Maro," he said.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
