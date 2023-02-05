Warm weather and a dash of rain forecast for Bathurst this week

MORE WARM weather, interrupted by a spell of wet weather, is on the way for Bathurst.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the mercury is expected to hit a high of 31 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, before back-to-back days of rain on Wednesday and Thursday.
The bureau is forecasting a shower or two on Wednesday (high of 27) which could bring a couple of millimetres, while Thursday (high of 26) could see up to 8mm.
The weather is expected to warm up again on Friday with a high of 29, before another hot weekend with a high of 32 on Saturday and 33 on Sunday.
