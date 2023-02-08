Op-shopping - for some, it's all about the thrill and hunt for a bargain, and for others, it's a lifeline during a period of severe hardship.
For the past five years, The Greens On William have hosted their 'Thrift Shop Clothing Market', which has welcomed an influx of stallholders who display everything fashion related for every age, gender and interest.
One of the event's previous shoppers, Catherine Grimmet has had a long-time love affair with op-shopping that has lasted the span of 20 years, which supported the Bathurst local throughout a period of challenge.
"Op-shopping certainly took on another dimension for me when I was a single mother with a two-month-old and nearly three-year-old, I had to live a lot more frugally. I was a single mother for seven years," she said.
"Even then, going onto a successful career I have now, I love the thrill of finding good, quality clothes at a bargain price.
"I do like the thrill but I don't have an addictive personality, but perhaps others would describe it as that when it comes to my clothes."
Ms Grimmet's appearance at The Greens on Williams' markets - and regular scout through op-shops - has since inspired her husband, who - while initially uninterested - now has a keen eye for a bargain.
"It's taken me 10 years but I've actually got my husband who - don't get me wrong, still likes brand named clothing - actually has now become a bit of an op-shopper," she said.
"One store we went to [at The Greens On Williams markets], some woman had bought her husband some beautiful lightweight woolen jumpers and had them for sale. I think my husband bought all of them."
Op-shopping at events like the market not only serves as an environmentally friendly option to fast-fashion, but also offers a trip down memory lane, according to Ms Grimmet.
"I'm a mature woman who went through my hippie and alternate living stage when I was younger, and it's been lovely to see two women my age who had similarly gone through their alternate living stage with a stall," she said.
"They had the most beautiful range of clothes. It was just like going down memory lane and I was thinking 'I remember wearing that'."
Ms Grimmet said the "positive, community" based markets are the ultimate way to spend the weekend and encourage her fellow op-shoppers to check out the stalls.
"There's always something, it's a buzz. If you're an op shopper and love that little treasure hunt, it's the perfect day," she said.
The Thrift Shop Clothing Market will be held at The Greens On William on February 12 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Entry is free with a gold coin donation, which will be donated to the local Animal Welfare League Branch.
