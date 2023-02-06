FIREWORKS are believed to be the cause of two grass fires that spread across the top of Mount Panorama on Sunday night, February 5.
Rural Fire Services (RFS) and Fire and Rescue teams were alerted at 10.24pm on Sunday night to grass fires that had caught alight near the white 'Mount Panorama' letters marked on the ground at the top of the mount.
Operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow Team Brett Taylor said the cause of the fires were fireworks.
"There were two small fires that were caused by the fireworks, they were both about two acres in size each," he said.
Bathurst, Perthville and Eglinton RFS brigades attended the fire, as well as a local Fire and Rescue team, where they spent around one hour extinguishing the fires.
Mr Taylor said due to the location of the fires being down the side of the hill, accessing the site was difficult as the fire trucks weren't able to drive directly to the area.
However, crews were able to get the hose lines down close enough to extinguish the fires.
Mr Taylor said this serves as a timely reminder to how quickly fires can spread and become very dangerous.
"From last night's fire growing to the size that it grew at 10.30 at night when it's cool and the weather was benign, certainly if that was to happen on a hot windy day, the outcome would have been a lot worse," he said.
With the forecast for this weekend, February 11 and 12, expected to reach mid-30s, Mr Taylor said they will be monitoring the fire danger ratings and implementing any preventative safety measures needed depending on weather conditions.
There is currently a two-week suspension on fire permits and this will continue to be reviewed depending on weather conditions.
Mr Taylor said the suspension is in place to reduce the likelihood of fires igniting.
"Any ignition source, whether it be contained or not contained, can become uncontrollable under certain circumstances," he said.
Anyone concerned about a nearby fire hazard, or with questions regarding permits, can contact the Chifley/Lithgow office on 1300 258 737.
