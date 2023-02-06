Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Matt Campbell, Mathieu Jaminet and Thomas Preining finish runners-up in 2013 Bathurst 12 Hour

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated February 6 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST 12 Hour's 2019 champion Matt Campbell came within one second of adding another title to his name in Sunday's latest edition of the race when he finished right on the rail of winner Jules Gounon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.