BATHURST 12 Hour's 2019 champion Matt Campbell came within one second of adding another title to his name in Sunday's latest edition of the race when he finished right on the rail of winner Jules Gounon.
An opportunity presented itself for Campbell when Gounon was bumped off the road by Maro Engel, who subsequently earned a drive through penalty for the incident, and he started to eat away at the Frenchman's lead.
The New Zealander closed down the gap to Gounon, getting within a second of the defending champion on several occasions, but couldn't find a way past.
Campbell pushed his #912 Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3R to the limit throughout the final stint and even had a brush with the inside wall at Reid Park in his efforts to hunt down the leader.
He shared the runner-up spot on the podium with co-drivers Mathieu Jaminet and Thomas Preining.
Campbell was full of praise for his team's car setup and said he simply couldn't match what Gounon was producing ahead of him on the road.
"The #75 car had a fantastic race. I tried my very best - maybe a little too much at times - but they were just too fast today. I was able to close the gap but I wasn't able to get close enough in the end," he said.
"I think we maximised what we had with our car. As a team, with Thomas and Mathieu, we did a fantastic job all day with no mistakes and it was also a great job from the team with our strategy.
"We were trying our best in the middle of the day with some fuel saving and trying to make some time up in the pits, which worked out well for us, but in the end we had to settle for second. That's not a bad day."
Campbell said the team never considered going down the same path as the winning SunEnergy1 team by not putting on new tyres at the final pit stop.
Doing so would have likely put the Porsche ahead of the Mercedes entry for the run home.
"We would have liked to do that but we didn't think we'd have the performance on the second run," Campbell said.
"Unfortunately we had to take that gamble and it almost paid off with the two friends coming together, but nevertheless it was a good day and we'll have to take second today."
Preining was also thankful for the strategy put in by the team.
"We were always missing a few tenths at times we were leading, which doesn't help, but thanks to the strategic work and fast pit stops I think we've had a really good race," he said.
"We optimised everything. Sometimes it's just not enough."
Campbell was a winner of the 2019 Bathurst 12 Hour for Earl Bamber Motorsport alongside Dirk Werner and Dennis Olsen.
He returned in 2020 to finish fourth after starting the race on pole with Absolute Racing but didn't take part in last year's race.
