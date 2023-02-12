THE INLAND Sea of Sound will continue to hold concerts across the Bathurst CBD, after event organisers continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19.
This year's event will run from February 23-25, with a number of locations across the CBD, including Keystone, BMEC, Kings Parade and the fossil carpark, to host musicians.
And in 2023, the festival is set to host a number of free entertainment to keep people engaged in the festival.
Inland Sea of Sound curator Stephen Champion said the event will focus on the "heart of the town".
READ MORE:
"It's not as big as it was on the Mount, but that means it's a much more intimate event which has a different feel but a positive feel," he said.
"It's still trying to find its way after COVID, after coming down from the Mount. It's becoming an event focusing on the heart of the town, the old town centre."
Gordi (Sophie Payten), who grew up in Canowindra, is the event's headliner for 2023, and she's set to perform at the fossil carpark (rear of the old TAFE building) at 8.30pm on Saturday, February 25.
Ash Grunwald, Owen Campbell, Karen Lee Andrews and Jude Perl will all perform as well, while a set of various artists will perform at Kings Parade from 6pm on the Friday and from 12pm on the Saturday.
"There's some great local connections and there's some that are a little bit different," Mr Champion said.
"Someone like Jude Perl, in terms of going into the comedy area of music, will provide something that's a bit different.
"It's great we've got a free evening on the Friday and all day on Saturday at King's Parade, with some different music, events and other performances."
According to Mr Champion, the Regional Song Writing Contest showcase was the highlight of the festival last year and he's expecting it to be a hit again in 2023.
"The one satellite event is the regional song contest and that was an absolute highlight of the festival last year," he said.
"I think that is something that will be going for many years. That's allowed us to continue a long-standing relationship with the best local musicians like Kris Schubert, Lian Wong from Safety of Life at Sea, and Smith and Jones.
"We have 15 songs that have been selected. We had record number of entries, but we selected 15 to be performed at the final showcase. That means we have 15 more artists performing than we normally would."
Mr Champion said he's expecting ticket sales to pick up in the lead up to the festival.
"What we noticed with every event in the past few years at BMEC and across the nation, is that ticket sales are late," he said.
"We'd certainly like more ticket sales than there has been but we know last minute is the way all events are going. We're expecting a big final two weeks of sales."
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
For tickets, visit the festival's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.